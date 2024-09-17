Sean "Diddy" Combs indicted for sex trafficking and racketeering

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the music mogul embroiled in legal and civil troubles, has been indicted for puppeteering a "criminal enterprise" that fueled itself off of the coercion and the sexual and physical abuse of women for years, using silencing tactics to keep employees and victims compliant, an unsealed indictment revealed Tuesday.

Combs is being charged with three counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The 14-page indictment accused Combs of using his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice. For Combs to commit these acts the Southern District of New York's prosecutors alleged that Combs used his employees and businesses.

Reports have confirmed that Combs was arrested Monday in a Manhattan hotel room, nearly six months after the federal sex trafficking investigation that led to the raid of his properties in Miami and Los Angeles. He was denied bail on Tuesday afternoon after pleading not guilty to charges, The New York Times reported.

The former head and creator of Bad Boy Records has been at the center of numerous sexual assault lawsuits, including a bombshell lawsuit and later settlement with former long-term partner and musician Cassie Ventura.

The most recent person to file a sexual assault lawsuit against Combs is former Danity Kane girl band member Dawn Richard. Richard filed the lawsuit against Combs on Sept. 10, alleging similar allegations of sexual battery and abuse, Variety reported.

Since the countless lawsuits, Combs has maintained his innocence, only admitting to fault and apologizing when a video of Combs physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway in Los Angeles in 2016 was released to the public earlier this year. The document released on Tuesday painted Combs as a violent man who used physical abuse to hit and assault victims, which can be seen in the leaked video with Ventura.

The New York Times reported that one of Combs' attorneys said Tuesday morning, “He’s going to plead not guilty, obviously. He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might, and the full confidence of his lawyers. And I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs.”

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said at a news conference Tuesday, “A year ago, Sean Combs stood in Times Square and was handed a key to New York City. Today, he’s been indicted and will face justice in the Southern District of New York.”

Williams stated that the investigation into Combs isn't over and urged the public to bring any more information to prosecutors. Williams concluded, "We are committed to bringing justice to everyone victimized by the defendant . . . I’m not taking anything off the table.”

At the center of the charges is the alleged behavior many people including Ventura have described in lawsuits against Combs. The indictment alleges that Combs "engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals,” which included physical violence “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct."

The indictment detailed that Combs drugged female victims and male sex workers to perform sex acts which were called “freak offs.” Combs would arrange, watch, and or film these acts as a way to coerce the victims into silence, the indictment said. Combs would also sometimes arrange flights for these women to ensure their participation through drugs, controlling their careers and his financial support and using intimidation and violence, according to the indictment.

During the raid of Combs' properties in Miami and Los Angeles, law enforcement confiscated narcotics and seized firearms and ammunition, including three AR-15s and more than 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant used for the "freak offs."

If Combs is convicted of these charges, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison, Variety reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Combs' attorney told TMZ on Tuesday that he will “fight like hell” to free his client on bail, emphasizing Combs is innocent. So far, Combs' attorneys stated he has been cooperating with prosecutors’ subpoenas.