Sean "Diddy" Combs is on suicide watch after sex trafficking arrest, sources say

Things are not going well for Sean "Diddy" Combs after a federal indictment claimed that the hip-hop mogul ran a "criminal enterprise" that abused countless women and his employees for years.

Combs, who is facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on suicide watch, after his arrest in Manhattan Monday and subsequent bail denial, according to People.

The Associated Press reported that Combs' attempt to be freed from jail was based on the former Bad Boy Records CEO offering a $50 million bail offer, GPS monitoring and strict limitations on visitors. On Wednesday, Judge Andrew Carter found that his bail offerings were "insufficient" to guarantee the safety of witnesses, the community and the integrity of the case against him. This is Combs' second bail rejection and his lawyers are appealing the decision.

Carter said, there is “no condition or set of conditions” that could protect against the potential high risk of Combs threatening or harming witnesses, which is a central charge against him in the 14-page indictment.

Combs — who has pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him — is set to stay in prison until his trial, the date for which is currently undetermined. However, Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, wants him to be moved from the prison in Brooklyn, which has been "plagued by rampant violence and horrific conditions," The AP reported.

“I’m not going to let him sit in that jail a day longer than he has to,” Agnifilo said to CNN. When asked about Combs’ apparent lack of reaction to the ruling, Agnifilo said: “He’s a stoic guy in his manner. He’s been through a lot in his life.”

Combs could be transferred to a prison in Essex County in New Jersey. However, the decision is in the hands of the Bureau of Prisons, People said. If Combs is convicted of the alleged crimes, the music mogul could face up to life in prison.

Outside of the legal proceedings against Combs, people continue to speak out against him and his alleged horrific behavior. Moses "Shyne" Barrow, a politician and former Bad Boy rapper — who served 10 years in prison for the infamous New York City night club shooting they both were involved in — had choice words for his former boss and friend. Barrow, for years, has claimed that Combs sold him out.

In a recent press conference held in his native Belize, Barrow said, "I was defending [Combs] and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me. He pretty much sent me to prison."

He continued, "Let’s not lose sight of what the cold hard facts are. This is not someone who I vacationed with and someone who I enjoyed this great, intimate relationship of brotherhood. This is someone who destroyed my life, and who I forgave, and who I moved on . . ."

After Combs' arrest, the singer Kesha, who is known for her hit "Tik Tok" — which includes the line "waking up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy" — officially changed the lyrics to the song. In a video posted on TikTok, the singer sang along to the new lyrics, “Wake up in the mornin’ like, ‘F**k P. Diddy,” with her middle finger up.

Notorious internet troll, 50 Cent has also recently commented on Diddy's crimes, posting to X, "Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house." The lubrication comment is in reference to the reveal on Tuesday that Homeland Security seized more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Combs' estates during the raids earlier this year. The indictment stated that the baby oil and lubricants were used during alleged group sex that Combs called "freak offs."