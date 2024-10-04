Merriam-Webster adds “burrata,” “street corn” and more common food terms to its dictionary

The recent additions come after the dictionary included cheffy, chef’s kiss, jollof rice, smashburger and stagiaire

By Joy Saha

Staff Writer

Published October 4, 2024 10:01AM (EDT)

Sliced Italian cheese burrata with vintage fork, fresh corn salad and olive oil (The Picture Pantry/Getty Images)
Sliced Italian cheese burrata with vintage fork, fresh corn salad and olive oil (The Picture Pantry/Getty Images)

The 2024 edition of the Merriam-Webster Dictionary features over 200 new words, including specific foods, food trends, nutritional terms and other common American food terms.

“Our lexicographers monitor a huge range of sources to select which words and definitions to add,” says Peter Sokolowski, editor at large for Merriam-Webster. “From academic journals to social media, these give us a very thorough view of the English language.” Each addition “has demonstrated widespread use over time, and offer[s] a window into the world today,” Forbes’ Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner wrote.

Some food-themed nouns include street corn (which the dictionary defines as “grilled corn on the cob that is coated with a creamy spread”), burrata (“mozzarella formed into a ball-shaped casing that contains curds and cream”) and capicola (“a seasoned Italian pork that is cut from the neck and top shoulder”).

Related

"They" is Merriam-Webster's Word of 2019

Notable adjectives include ultra-processed, which describes food “containing or made primarily with highly processed ingredients including artificial additives (such as coloring, flavoring, and preservatives) and typically having high levels of fat, sugar, or salt.” 

The dictionary also includes a definition for the International Bitterness Unit, which is “used to assess the concentration of a bitter compound found in hops in order to provide information about how bitter a beer is.”

Read more

about food pop culture:


MORE FROM Joy Saha