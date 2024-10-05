"The bad guys won in WWII": Minnesota candidate is latest GOP member to espouse pro-Nazi view

The Republicans can't help but hand it to Hitler lately.

Royce White, a former NBA player and present-day conspiracist running for a U.S. Senate seat in Minnesota, claimed in a recently unearthed social media post that the “bad guys won” in World War Two.

“The bad guys won in WWII. There were no 'good guys' in that war,” White wrote in a post still live on X, referring to the American, British and Soviet troops who defeated Nazi forces and liberated millions from concentration camps. “The controlling interests had a jump ball.”

The remarks were resurfaced by Heartland Signal. White has been running to unseat Sen. Amy Klobuchar and the seemingly pro-Nazi tweets aren't tthe only controversial comments made he's made online.

In a post this week, White told a voter on the fence to “pull your skirt down,” prompting that voter to respond, “you just lost my families support.”

White isn’t the only GOP candidate to land in hot water for a seeming affinity for Nazis in recent weeks.

North Carolina gubernatorial candidate and incumbent Lt. Governor Mark Robinson’s posts on a pornography forum, uncovered by CNN, showed a pattern of support for fascist ideology. Robinson even dubbed himself a “black NAZI” and said that he would prefer Hitler’s leadership to Barack Obama’s.

“I’d take Hitler over any of the sh*t that’s in Washington right now!” Robinson said in 2012.