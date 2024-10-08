Pizza Hut announces the return of its iconic Book It! program, along with new deals and promotions

Pizza Hut's iconic Book It! reading program — which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year — is making its long-awaited return to stores nationwide. In addition, Pizza Hut and Book It! will be giving away 1 million personal pan pizzas throughout October, which is National Book Month, as per Stacey Leasca with "Food & Wine."

“I’m incredibly proud of what the Book It! program has achieved over the past four decades," Pizza Hut U.S President Carl Loredo told "Food & Wine in a statement. "It’s inspired more than 70 million children to discover the magic of books, helping to build a lifelong love of reading. As we’re celebrating 40 years, we’re excited to invite readers of all ages to rediscover the joy of reading — one book (and pizza) at a time.”

Leasca adds that the program is also being expanded to "readers of all ages with its limited-time offer of a free Personal Pan Pizza, which you can get with an $8 minimum purchase." Pizza Hut is also going to be offering "digital reading logs and virtual classrooms to make it even easier for schools and families to participate" in this updated version of the iconic program. The program is free to join and you can sign up at Bookitprogram.com.

Pizza Hut will also be selling Book It! Bundles which will include multiple pizzas and breadsticks in one order and with each purchase, Pizza Hut will donate a portion of the proceeds back to the Book It! program.