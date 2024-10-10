Anne Hathaway apologizes to journalist known for string of viral awkward interviews

Kjersti Flaa, the Norwegian journalist who made headlines not too long ago after a clip resurfaced of her receiving double-barrelled stink eyes from Blake Lively and Parker Posey during a 2016 interview in which Flaa congratulates Lively on her baby bump, is digging back into her cringe archives to air out another celebrity, Anne Hathaway.

This time around, the already viral clip that is helping keep Flaa's name a topic of public discourse centers on a 12-year-old interview with Hathaway meant to promote the actor's role in "Les Misérables," where Flaa is seen squandering her brief junket slot by asking her interview subject to sing her answers.

"Well, I won't be doing that, but you're more than welcome to sing," was Hathaway's response to that request, punctuated with a sip from a glass of water, meme style.

And while Flaa is still waiting for an earnest apology from Lively for that 2016 interview, she did get one from Hathaway, albeit many many years after the fact.

“She sent me a long email explaining to me what she was going through right then and she apologized for giving me an awful interview,” Flaa said in a recent update. “It was so touching to me, just talking about it makes me almost teary-eyed. I was just so grateful that she did that. It was a very personal note.”

One would think, at this point, that Flaa would use this as an opportunity to tighten up her interview questions but, based on her viral status, it seems like she's making this a thing.