GOP lawsuits challenge overseas ballots in key swing states

Republican officials have filed lawsuits in three battleground states challenging the legitimacy of overseas ballots, including those cast by U.S. military personnel, claiming without evidence that such votes are rampant with fraud.

Election officials and experts, noting that the process of casting overseas ballots had not previously been controversial, have countered by arguing that the GOP lawsuits are meant to cast doubt on the election should the party turn in a poor performance.

The Republican National Committee recently sued election officials in North Carolina and Michigan in state courts, claiming that they are allowing voters with unverified residency status to cast overseas ballots in their respective elections.

“North Carolinians and Michiganders should not have their votes canceled by those who’ve never lived in the state in the first place — plain and simple. This is illegal and we will stop it,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement.