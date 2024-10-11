"This dude will even outsource God": Walz blasts Trump for making Bibles in China

Tim Walz is the latest politician to tear into Donald Trump over his "God Bless The USA" Bibles.

During a rally in Michigan on Friday focused on American labor and manufacturing, the Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate pointed out that Trump outsourced the production of his patriotic scripture to China.

"Trump had his branded Bibles printed in China. This dude will even outsource God," Walz joked. "I don’t blame Trump for not noticing the ‘Made in China’ sticker. They put them on the inside, a part of the Bible that he’s never looked at."

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that 120,000f Trump Bibles were shipped from a printing company in Hangzhou in February and March. The revelation that Trump's holy books had been made in China is at odds with his own rhetoric on trade with the country.

Walz's crack comes just a day after former President Barack Obama railed against Trump's decision to sell his own Bibles alongside singer Lee Greenwood. Obama noted Trump's penchant for using his presidency and campaign to sell merch like gold sneakers and NFTs before laughing at the candidate's gall.

"Who does that?" Obama said. "He wants you to buy the word of God, Donald Trump edition. Got his name right there next to Matthew and Luke."

It's not the first time that Obama has roasted Trump. The then-president's decision to tease Trump at a 2011 White House correspondents’ dinner has been widely cited as the inciting incident for Trump's eventual presidential campaigns (though Trump himself denies it). In that speech, Obama painted Trump — who was pushing the lie that Obama was not a natural born citizen of the United States — as a rabid conspiracist.