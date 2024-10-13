"Show me dementia!": Trump, Harris face off on "Family Feud" in "SNL" sketch

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted the weird quirks of both presidential candidates in an election season rendition of "Family Feud."

After a CNN intro that joked the daytime game show was the only way Donald Trump would square off with Kamala Harris again, both candidates showed off their penchant for bizarre non-answers under the watchful eye of Kenan Thompson as Steve Harvey.

Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Jim Gaffigan and Dana Carvey all returned to studio 8H to take on the roles of Harris, Doug Emhoff, Tim Walz and Joe Biden, respectively.

Team Trump was made up of James Austin Johnson's Trump, Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr. and Bowen Yang as JD Vance. The spot immediately to Trump's right was left empty as a stand-in for Melania Trump.

“I could have sworn she was standing right beside me about two years ago,” Johnson as the former president said.

The team's only made it through one round, with Harris answering the question of "what is something in your glove compartment" with a rambling anecdote about growing up middle class and talking to small business owners. When pressed, she finally answered "a big old Glock," a reference to the gun Harris has repeatedly shared that she owns in interviews.

Traveling down the line, Samberg's Emhoff was overly supportive, giving the same answer. Gaffigan as Walz played up his Midwestern dad-ness and Carvey's Biden rambled while repeatedly calling Thompson's Harvey the name of other game show hosts.

When Trump's team got a chance to steal, Johnson rambled in the style of a Trump speech, running through everything from "Seinfeld" to his take on immigrants' genes. Thompson's Harvey closed game out by shouting "show me dementia!"