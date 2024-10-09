Kamala Harris thinks Maya Rudolph is doing a great job impersonating her on "SNL"

Way before the start of the 50th season of "Saturday Night Live" — which is now two weeks in — fans of Maya Rudolph's impersonations of Kamala Harris praised her ability to jump into the Converse of the veep turned presidential candidate so well and, now, having seen her in action, Harris is a fan as well.

During her appearance on "The View" this week, Harris watched a clip of Rudolph from the Sept. 28 episode of “SNL,” where the comedian says in a sketch, “I am so happy to be campaigning in whatever swing state I’m in, which I will just refer to as Wisconsi-Pensyl-Va-Georgia. Because I am going to protect your Va-Georgia.” And, thankfully for Rudolph, she thought it was great.

“Oh my God!” Harris said to Joy Behar and the rest of the show's co-hosts. “I hadn’t seen that! “She’s so good. Maya Rudolph, she’s so good. She’s so good. She had the whole thing — the suit, the jewelry, everything. Wow, the mannerisms!”

In an interview with Variety, Rudolph spoke of her process when it comes to inhabiting the vibe of Harris, saying, "The fictional Kamala that we created tapped into her fun. And then [‘SNL’ producer] Steve Higgins said to me that his wife called her a ‘fun aunt,’ and we were laughing at how that sounds like ‘funt.’ We just went from there. That was the moment where you realize, ‘Oh, now I know how to do this.’”