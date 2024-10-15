New Diddy lawsuits allege incidents at infamous Hamptons "white parties"

Sean "Diddy" Combs is being hit with yet another series of lawsuits detailing alleged sexual assault and rape.

The six new lawsuits were filed in the Southern District of New York by four identified men and two women, NBC News first reported. According to the complaint, one of the accusers is a man who said he was 16 at the time of an alleged incident with Combs. Another accuser said she was a 19-year-old college student at the time when she claimed that Combs sexually assaulted her.

These alleged incidents span place from 1995 to 2021, the plaintiffs said in the complaint. Some of the lawsuits even alleged that two incidents took place at Combs' infamous Labor Day White Parties at his estate in the Hamptons. All of the alleged incidents were either in New York City or the Hamptons.

Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing the unidentified men and women in the six lawsuits. Buzbee made recent news when he announced on Oct. 1 during a news conference that he was representing 120 accusers with allegations against the former hip-hop mogul that span more than 20 years.

Buzbee is filing said lawsuits under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, which allows victims of abuse to have a two-year window ending in March 2025 to file older assault claims.

“We’re going to just try to file cases that we feel are credible and legitimate," Buzbee said.

Combs' attorney has denied the allegations of misconduct as he awaits a federal sex trafficking trial scheduled to start May 5, 2025.

In a statement, Combs' attorney said, “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”