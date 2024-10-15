Trump says Fox News has "lost its way" after Harris agrees to interview

Former President Donald Trump said Fox News has “lost its way” after the network announced it would air a sit-down interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fox News’ chief political correspondent, Bret Baier, will interview Harris in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

"I would have preferred seeing a more hard hitting journalist, but Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats, constantly polluting the airwaves with unopposed Kamala Representatives, that it all doesn't matter anymore," Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social.

In another post, the 78-year-old wrote that Harris’ senior advisor, Ian Sams, “virtually owns the network,” after Sams was interviewed by anchor Neil Cavuto.

"It's not worthwhile doing Interviews on Fox, because it all just averages out into NOTHING. FoxNews has totally lost its way!" Trump wrote.

Despite his complaints, Trump is expected to participate in a town hall with Fox News on Tuesday. The audience will be made up entirely of women.

Wednesday will be Harris’ first interview on the right-wing media outlet and follows a flurry of media appearances from the Democratic nominee. Last week, Harris appeared on the podcast “Call Her Daddy”, Howard Stern’s radio show and “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert.

According to Reuters, Harris may also sit down for an interview with conservative podcaster Joe Rogan, whose show is wildly popular among young men. The show attracts around 11 million listeners per episode and has been the top podcast worldwide for several years.

With just three weeks until election day, Trump and Harris are essentially tied in the polls across seven key battleground states.