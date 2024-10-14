Harris to sit for interview with Fox News this week

Kamala Harris has agreed to her first-ever sit-down interview with Fox News, the network shared in a press release.

Harris will talk with "Special Report" host Bret Baier on Wednesday, with the interview airing later that evening. The vice president will be in Pennsylvania for campaign events and Baier plans to host his nightly weekday series remote from that state.

The announcement of Harris' interview comes as the Democratic candidate for president faces criticism for a seeming lack of fealty toward traditional media outlets. Though Harris has sat for interviews with CNN and CBS' "60 Minutes," commentators have pooh-poohed her decision to speak with less traditional outlets as part of her voter outreach strategy.

Earlier this month, Harris spoke with the popular podcast "Call Her Daddy." The Alex Cooper-hosted series reaches an average of 5 million listeners per episode and is second only to "The Joe Rogan Experience" in popularity among podcasts on Spotify.

Harris' wide-net strategy this month has included interviews with networks, daytime TV segments and stops to see satellite radio titans. She's already spoken with one-time shock jock Howard Stern and visited "The View."

A town hall aired on Univision led to a quickly debunked conspiracy theory that Harris was offering canned answers to supposedly on-the-spot questions via a teleprompter. In spite of the quick correction, former President Donald Trump has continued to accuse Harris of needing a script.

Trump has appeared on several podcasts and streams — including ones hosted by Theo Von, Logan Paul and influencer Adin Ross — as part of his campaign. His appearances have received nowhere near the same level of scrutiny.