Taylor Swift announces new "Eras Tour" book as her lengthy stretch on the road comes to an end

After almost two long years of touring across the world, Taylor Swift is giving her fans one last treat: an "Eras Tour" book.

The pop star shared on Tuesday that the 256-page hardcover book — released on Black Friday as a Target exclusive — will feature over 500 photographs from the tour; many of them taken behind the scenes; as well as her own personal reflections on the experience of cranking out record-breaking shows for such an impressive length of time.

"We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The 'Eras Tour' this week, which is hard to comprehend," Swift said in her book announcement on Instagram. "This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually."

Related Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton leading the charge in celebrity hurricane disaster relief donations

Along with the release of the book, "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" will be made available for the first time ever on vinyl and CD, both of which will also be Target exclusives on Nov. 29.

Since the "Eras Tour" started in early 2023, Swift has performed across five continents and released one new studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," and two re-recorded albums, "Speak Now" and "1989." Overall, the tour has grossed over $1 billion since its start, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time and the first to hit $1 billion, Rolling Stone reported.