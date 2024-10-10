Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton leading the charge in celebrity hurricane disaster relief donations

As the South continues to be battered by its second hurricane in two weeks, celebrities like Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton are mobilizing their resources to donate to hurricane relief funds for impacted people.

Reuters reported that Swift donated $5 million to the food nonprofit Feeding America to alleviate some of the pain of the storms' destruction across the Southern States.

In a statement, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot says that Swift's "generous $5 million donation” will be used to “help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.”

Babineaux-Fontenot continued, "Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need."

Country music's matriarch, Parton personally donated $1 million for relief efforts after Hurricane Helene. Parton donated to a nonprofit called Mountain Ways Foundation that provides flood relief across the Appalachian region. Alongside her personal donation, her Dollywood partners contributed another $1 million, CBS News reported.

"God has been good to me and so has the public, and I feel that if there's anything I can do to give back in any way I can I'm always willing to do that. I want to feel like I'm doing my part," Parton said.

Other musicians like country music's biggest stars Keith Urban, Luke Combs and Eric Church have also organized a star-studded concert benefit called "Concert for Carolina" on Oct. 26. Even singer Morgan Wallen gathered supplies for people at a food drive in Knoxville, Tennessee Wednesday. He also donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief.