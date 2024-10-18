Gaffigan jokes Trump's Haitian "cats" lie is second election scandal around "grabbing a kitty"

At the Al Smith Dinner on Thursday, comedian Jim Gaffigan took aim at Donald Trump’s debunked smear about Haitian immigrants in Ohio eating local pets.

He joked to the crowd that Trump's widely shared remark that immigrants were “eating the cats” was “the second time grabbing a kitty has been part of a campaign issue.”

Gaffigan's quip referenced the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump boasted to host Billy Bush about sexually assaulting models, saying he could “grab em’ by the p***y” without consequences.

The politicians, socialites, and Catholic leaders present at the dinner didn’t take the joke well, but their groans weren’t nearly as scornful as the former First Lady’s reaction. Melania Trump sat with a grave expression as Gaffigan noted that he “was going to leave that out.” Former President Trump, on the other hand, appeared to chuckle at the low blow.

It's not the first time Gaffigan has laid into Donald Trump. In a 2020 rant, the comic called the former president a "fascist" with "no belief in law."

"Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a Cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he's a traitor and a con man who doesn't care about you," Gaffigan wrote. "Deep down you know it. I'm sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal."