Drone attack launched on Netanyahu's home as Israel attacks southern Beirut

A drone attack was launched on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in northern Israel on Saturday.

While Israeli officials told Al Jazeera that one of the three drones launched from Lebanon successfully hit Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea, they added that Netanyahu was not at home and there were no casualties.

The pointed attack comes during a day of violent exchanges between Israel and Lebanon. Israel attacked the southern suburbs of Beirut with airstrikes after issuing evacuation orders in the area, per Lebanon's state-operated National News Agency.

"The Israeli warplanes launched a violent raid a while ago, the second on the southern suburb today, as smoke clouds are seen rising in the air," they wrote. "The enemy warplanes had earlier launched a raid targeting the Haret Hreik area."

In addition to the attack on Lebanon, Israeli forces ramped up attacks in northern Gaza. All of this comes in the wake of the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar earlier this week. After Israel released footage they claim shows Sinwar's final moments, Vice President Kamala Harris called for renewed ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

“Hamas is decimated and its leader is eliminated. This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza,” Harris said during a speech in Wisconsin. “It must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination.”

On Saturday, however, Netanyahu continued to stress that the war was not over.

“We took him out,” the prime minister said in videos shared on social media. “We’re continuing our battle with Iran’s other terrorist proxies.”