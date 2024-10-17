Harris sees "opportunity to end" to Israel-Gaza war in Hamas leader Sinwar's killing

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was “an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza,” echoing calls for a ceasefire that have been largely ignored by Israeli leaders.

Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in southern Gaza, per Israeli officials. The Israel Defense Forces released a video they claim shows Sinwar's final moments. In the clip, a drone flies into the open face of a bombed building. A man, wearing a keffiyeh and severely injured, throws a piece of wood at the drone.

“The United States, Israel, and the rest of the world are better off,” Harris said during a speech in Wisconsin on Sinwar’s death. “Today, I can only hope that the families of the victims of Hamas feel a sense and measure of relief.”

But the vice president, whose administration has faced criticism for enabling Israel’s continued mass killing of Palestinian civilians over the last year, expressed hope that the death of the Hamas leader could move the needle on ceasefire talks.

“Hamas is decimated and its leader is eliminated. This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza,” Harris said. “It must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the war was not over while speaking in Jerusalem after Sinwar's death was confirmed.

"Today we have settled the score. Today evil has been dealt a blow but our task has still not been completed," he said, per Reuters.