"We're getting creamed": Graham bemoans Harris' huge fundraising advantage on "Hannity"

Lindsey Graham might not know how the elections in November will go, but he can certainly read numbers in a bank statement.

The Republican senator from South Carolina sent out an urgent call during a visit to "Hannity" on Friday, noting that Kamala Harris and the Democrats are beating the bricks off the GOP fundraising-wise.

"I’m here tonight to give you a wake-up call. You said every vote counts. Well, every donation counts, too. We’re getting creamed on the Senate when it comes to raising money. Wisconsin, Ohio, and Michigan, our candidates are being out-raised 3-1," Graham told the Fox News audience.

The Harris campaign has broken fundraising records since the vice president took the reins from an ailing President Joe Biden. They've used portions of a haul that's topped $1 billion to fund races down ballot. Recent reports show that Harris' fundraising operation has raised nearly twice as much as Trump's in recent months. Those discrepancies in cash on hard are clearly getting under Republican leaders' skin, as Graham pleaded to viewers to help “put a generation of conservatives on the Supreme Court."

“We’re getting creamed and outspent four and five and six and eight and 10 to one,” he added. “The conservative world needs to step up and help these men and women who are running for the Senate to help President Trump.”