"I'm talking": Baldwin returns to "SNL" to spoof Harris' Baier interview

Alec Baldwin returned to "Saturday Night Live" last night, putting aside his long-time role of Donald Trump to step into the shoes of Bret Baier. Alongside a game Maya Rudolph, Baldwin sent up Baier's contentious interview with Kamala Harris on Fox News.

As the "Special Report" host, he noted that he looked like someone "made a businessman in Minecraft" and mocked Baier's hostile and interruption-heavy style.

"My first question for you is: give me the exact number of murderers you let loose in this country,” Baldwin said, before interrupting Rudolph's first several answers with ever-increasing numbers.

Baldwin's Baier tried endlessly to get a rise out of Rudolph's Harris, wondering if she thought Trump voters were "morons" and asking if she knew she is "very sexy" when she's angry. The cold open also mocked Baier's misleading choice of clips, cutting away to a rambling answer for "SNL" cast member James Austin Johnson as Trump and showing clips of him dancing on stage instead of giving a speech.

Baldwin is the latest star to return to the series as part of their election spoofs. Rudolph has been making regular appearances alongside Andy Samberg, who has stepped into the role of Doug Emhoff, and Dana Carvey, who plays Joe Biden. Carvey's Biden appeared twice in the sketch, both times as misleadingly edited asides — one of which was revealed to be a wandering review of "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Watch the whole sketch below: