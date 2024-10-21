How to teach kids about cybersecurity

Cybersecurity education for children is no longer a luxury — it's a necessity. With over 3 billion kids projected to have internet access by 2025, equipping them with the ability to navigate digital environments safely is vital.

Teaching digital literacy can begin as early as preschool, fostering responsible online citizenship and empowering children. Before starting the process, parents should be aware of the risks in today's online realm. They include a multitude of threats, from cyberbullying and exposure to inappropriate content to the perils of online predators. The advent of global gaming and AI only makes these dangers more acute.

Understanding the risks

According to Javelin Strategy and Research, approximately 1.7 million children fell victim to data breaches in 2022. With human error accounting for many of these cybersecurity incidents, educating children about potential dangers is crucial.

Engage your child in conversations about real-life scenarios, like the risks associated with sharing personal information online or clicking on suspicious links. It's possible that posts shared by their friends and looking for information like school mascots, hometowns or favorite bands were created by "bad actors" with fake accounts to gather information, said Anna Ganse, a cybersecurity engineer.

"This type of information not only provides clues to a challenge/response question or weak passwords but can also assist a stranger in befriending your child by pretending to share a common interest or friend," Ganse said. "The bottom line is that if something is being forwarded around social media asking to share personal information, don't."

Identifying red flags can help kids avoid falling victim to scams. Gamified activities can make lessons interactive and engaging — for example, turn spotting phishing emails into a treasure hunt or host a "password showdown" to see who can create the most secure login.

Instilling strong password hygiene

One of the cornerstones of online safety is strong passwords. Password managers simplify the process, allowing children to create and store complex passwords without memorization.

Regularly update passwords, avoid easily guessable information like birthdays and enable two-factor authentication. Provide practical examples to illustrate how these practices protect their accounts. For instance, if a child's password is "fluffy123," walk them through how effortless it would be for a hacker to guess. Then demonstrate how a password manager can generate a more secure alternative like "Xj2!Qm8$"—significantly more challenging to crack.

"If they pass a note in class, they fold it over so no one else can see it," Ganse said. "Teach them to take the same level of care with their online presence."

Navigating social media safely

With social media playing a central role in many children's lives, educating them about its risks is essential. Guide them in setting strict privacy controls and encourage critical thinking before accepting friend requests or sharing personal details. Emphasize that even a seemingly innocent message could be malicious.

Discuss the lasting impact of online posts, remembering that digital footprints are forever. Introduce the mantra "Think before you click" to instill the habit of assessing the credibility of content before engaging with it. Balance safety lessons with examples of children using social media platforms for positive change, such as online activism, to illustrate the power of responsible connectivity.

Establishing open communication

Parents must cultivate an open dialogue about online experiences to create a safe environment where children feel comfortable discussing digital interactions. They must know they can confide in you without fear of punishment. Emphasize the importance of reporting suspicious behavior to a trusted adult. Ask hypothetical scenarios: "If a stranger messaged you asking to meet up, what would you do?" Let your children know you are always available to help handle tricky situations. Regular discussions about privacy, safety and online ethics help ingrain these lessons.

"Education is a two-way street."

Deb Radcliffe, cybersecurity author, noted, "Education is a two-way street. Begin by learning what your kids do online through open discussions rather than spyware. Keep communication open, and share personal, relatable experiences and lessons with them. If they get into trouble, cultivate a safe place to share with you or their educators or even police if it comes to that — somewhere where they feel safe talking without judgment or retaliation."

Leveraging educational resources

Numerous organizations offer resources to help teach cybersecurity principles. Savvy Cyber Kids, for example, provides free materials suitable for all ages. For younger audiences, engaging books like "The Savvy Cyber Kids at Home" introduce safety concepts. They are leveraging platforms like online workshops and interactive games to make learning fun and effective.

Collaborate with your child's school to advocate for a comprehensive online safety curriculum. Providing consistent messaging from both school and home reinforces lessons. Seek out teachable moments in everyday life—when setting up a new device, for instance, walk through the privacy settings together.

Experiential learning helps cement good habits. Radcliffe recommends lesson planning by age group at commonsense.org.

Implementing device protection measures

Protect your child's devices by updating them with the latest software and security patches. Install reputable antivirus software and enable parental controls. However, don't rely solely on technological solutions—educate your child about safe browsing practices, such as checking for HTTPS before entering sensitive information and avoiding suspicious links.

Review installed apps together regularly to ensure they are secure and age appropriate. Frame it as a collaborative safeguarding activity rather than an invasion of privacy. Forthright communication around device usage builds trust and keeps lines of dialogue open.

Start the conversation early and engage to help your kids claim their capes as the cyber-savvy citizens our interconnected world needs.