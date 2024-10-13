Outsmart identity thieves before they become you

Identity theft has become alarmingly common, with millions of individuals falling victim each year.

American adults lost a total of $43 billion to identity fraud in 2023, according to a new report co-sponsored by AARP.

The consequences can be devastating, from significant financial losses to emotional distress. By understanding the tactics employed by these digital doppelgängers and taking proactive steps to protect yourself, you can significantly reduce your risk of becoming another statistic.

The identity thief's playbook

To protect yourself, it's crucial to understand the tactics used by identity thieves. While they continually evolve their methods to beat security measures, several core strategies remain prevalent:

1. Phishing scams: These involve fake emails or texts disguised as legitimate communications from trusted companies. They aim to trick recipients into revealing sensitive information, like passwords or Social Security numbers. Be wary of unsolicited messages and never click on suspicious links or provide personal data in response.

2. Data breaches: Hackers often target company databases to steal customer information. As a result, your personal data could be available for sale on the dark web. Regularly check your account balances and change your passwords if necessary.

3. Social engineering: Scammers employ psychological manipulation to exploit human trust. They may use charm, create a false sense of urgency or pose as authority figures to pressure victims. Be cautious of unsolicited calls or messages and verify the identity of anyone requesting sensitive data.

4. Dumpster diving: Despite the rise of digital theft, some identity thieves still resort to traditional methods like rummaging through discarded documents for sensitive information. Always shred or properly destroy any papers containing personal details before disposing of them.

Turning the tables on cyber thieves

Armed with knowledge of the identity thief's playbook, you can employ some strategies to stay one step ahead:

1. Decoy data: Create fake email addresses, credit card numbers or social media profiles with bogus information that closely resembles your real data. Use these decoys when signing up for services or websites you're not entirely sure about. If a thief attempts to use this data, you'll receive an alert that your information has been compromised, without putting your real accounts at risk. These decoys serve as early warning systems and can help you identify potential leaks or breaches.

2. Honey pots: As an advanced step, you can set up entire fake identities designed to attract and trap identity thieves. "Honey pot" profiles contain enticing, but false, personal information to be used to actively engage with suspicious websites, forums or online communities. By carefully monitoring these decoy identities, you can gain insights into the tactics and targets of identity thieves while keeping your real information safe.

3. Leak vigilance: Regularly check data leak sites like HaveIBeenPwned to see if your information has ended up in the wrong hands. Thieves can use leaked data to guess your current login credentials. If you find your data on these sites, change your passwords immediately and monitor your accounts closely.

4. Trackable details: Add unique, fake details to your real accounts and public records, such as a false middle initial, past addresses, incorrect answers to the ubiquitous “Name of your first pet” or intentional misspellings of your name. If these specific details appear on applications or accounts opened in your name, it's a clear sign that someone is attempting to impersonate you.

Fortifying your defenses

Alongside these tactics, it's essential to bolster your primary defenses against identity theft:

Use strong, unique passwords for each of your accounts and enable multi-factor authentication whenever possible. Consider using a reputable password manager to help you generate and securely store complex passwords. According to Chandra Sekar, Cybersecurity Expert and CMO at AppOmni, “Consumers can set up multi-factor authentication for social media, financial, and email accounts. Authenticators applications (like Google Authenticator and Microsoft Authenticator) can run on mobile devices and provide rotating one-time passcodes (OTPs) which can add an additional layer of security.”

for each of your accounts and enable multi-factor authentication whenever possible. Consider using a reputable password manager to help you generate and securely store complex passwords. According to Chandra Sekar, Cybersecurity Expert and CMO at AppOmni, “Consumers can set up multi-factor authentication for social media, financial, and email accounts. Authenticators applications (like Google Authenticator and Microsoft Authenticator) can run on mobile devices and provide rotating one-time passcodes (OTPs) which can add an additional layer of security.” Regularly review your credit reports from all three major bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) for any suspicious activity or accounts you don't recognize. You're entitled to one free report from each bureau annually. "One of the most important steps," as recommended by Jeff Chang, a cybersecurity veteran of 20+ years, "is to freeze your credit report across all 3 credit bureaus. making it much more difficult for identity thieves to open credit accounts in your name. Plus, freezing your credit report is free and has no impact on your credit score."

“Credit locks and credit freezes are effective tools to combat identity theft," Sekar added. "While the former is a paid service from the credit bureaus, the latter is available for free for all consumers. Both prevent unauthorized access to your credit. Credit locks are a bit more convenient in that they can be set, removed or reinstated quickly. Credit freezes, on the other hand, are one of the most effective solutions against identity theft but can take a bit longer to set up and revoke and cause some inconvenience when applying for credit.”

Keep your software, applications, and operating systems updated with the latest security patches. Enable automatic updates when available.

with the latest security patches. Enable automatic updates when available. Be cautious about the personal information you share on social media platforms. Identity thieves often mine these sites for clues about your life, such as your birthdate, hometown or your children’s names, which can be used to guess your passwords or answer security questions.

Your vigilance, your power

In the ongoing battle against identity theft, vigilance is your greatest asset.

By adopting the mindset of an identity thief and employing smart countermeasures, you can spot the signs of potential fraud early and prevent criminals from hijacking your digital life.

Stay alert, take proactive steps to secure your information and regularly monitor your accounts for any suspicious activity.

With consistent effort and a commitment to outsmarting identity thieves, you can significantly reduce your risk and safeguard your financial and emotional well-being.