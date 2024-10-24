How to ensure girls start — and stay — in STEM

My interest in science began in elementary school. My teacher, a retired Air Force pilot, drew a different airplane on the whiteboard every day. I loved coming to school, looking at the board, and learning about how that day's plane worked. Unfortunately, math and science can be lonely places for girls.

At my STEM high school in Dallas, boys outnumbered girls four to one in the class of 2024. And my male math and science teachers significantly outnumbered their female counterparts. I was the only girl in my senior year AP physics class, and that environment, where I felt like the boys were always judging and doubting me, made me feel so uncomfortable to even ask questions. I soon transferred to a different physics class with more girls.

Disparities like these are a function of our society's continued discouragement of girls pursuing studies and careers in STEM. That needs to end — not just for the sake of equality but for the health of our economy.

Consider one study of more than 11,000 girls across 12 countries in Europe. It found that girls are interested in STEM from a young age, but typically abandon that interest by age 15.

I can understand why. Self-confidence can be hard to build — and maintain. During one physics class in high school, I asked a friend a question on a topic I was confused about. A boy near me butted in: "Wow, you don't get this?"

"No, I don't. But I want to," I replied. Later, when I was accepted into my top-choice college, I heard boys in my grade ask, "How did she get in? She didn't work as hard as us."

I beg to differ. I'm proud to be the first person in my family to attend college, and ignorant comments won't stop me from pursuing a degree in the sciences.

The world certainly needs more science grads. By 2032, the United States is projected to add more than 1.1 million STEM jobs.

Women can do these jobs and fill this looming gap in the workforce. From 2011 to 2021, the number of women in STEM increased 31%, to 12.3 million. The share of women in the STEM workforce is also growing, from 32% in 2011 to 35% in 2021.

But there's a long way to go. Fewer than one in five information security analysts are women. Just under 12% of electrical engineers are women. And less than 6% of computer hardware engineers are women.

Research shows that a major reason women tend not to pursue studies or careers in STEM fields is a lack of "self-efficacy." Girls and women believe they're less capable of succeeding.

We can address these doubts by investing in efforts to show girls that they can make it in the sciences. I've found that support through peer groups, teachers, and internships where I'm surrounded by girls with similar interests — and where I don't think twice about sharing ideas or asking for help.

Many of the STEM interns in my program at Abbott, a global healthcare company, are women. I see women at Abbott making life-changing contributions to healthcare on a daily basis. I don't have to guess what women in science leadership positions look like. I see it.

All girls ought to have this kind of exposure beginning in school. Strong role models are essential for encouraging girls to pursue STEM. So we must encourage more women to become science and math teachers. We can do so by providing more college scholarships and mentorship programs for women who plan on becoming STEM educators.

High school teachers and career advisors also need to be more proactive about encouraging girls to enroll in STEM classes, extracurriculars, and internships. Research has shown that extracurriculars in high school are among the deciding factors for women in college who stick with STEM.

Encouragement isn't enough on its own, however. High schools also need to do a better job highlighting the broad spectrum of career options available in STEM.

A recent Pew Research Center poll found most Americans believe STEM jobs offer less flexibility than careers in other industries. This isn't true. Entering STEM doesn't mean committing to a life of 80-hour workweeks. Work-life balance has a place as well. At my current internship, I've gotten to see just how many interesting, fulfilling roles there are within a healthcare company — and they don't all require an advanced degree.

Soon "women in STEM" won't be its own category anymore, because it'll just be normal. Until then, I'll continue following in the footsteps of the women ahead of me — and hopefully leave a trail for those who come after.