"I'm here as a mother": Beyoncé throws support behind Harris at Houston rally

Beyoncé threw her support behind the campaign of Kamala Harris during a packed rally in the pop star's hometown of Houston on Friday.

The 32-time Grammy winner praised Vice President Harris' campaign for promoting unity and its commitment toward protecting reproductive rights.

"I am not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother," she told the crowd. "A mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided."

Beyoncé hammered home the historic opportunity to elect the first woman president.

"Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what's possible with no ceilings," she said. "Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now, those who have lived to see this historic day."

Beyoncé has factored heavily into Harris' campaign. The vice president's first ad after taking over at the top of the Democratic ticket was soundtracked by Beyoncé's 2016 barnburner "Freedom." At the rally on Saturday, Bey struck an optimistic note that was a stark contrast from the theme of America's downfall that has run through many Donald Trump rallies. Where the former president called the country a "garbage can," Beyoncé focused on the "dignity and opportunity" of life in the United States.

"It’s time to sing a new song," she said before introducing Harris. "The old notes of downfall, discord, despair no longer resonate."

Beyoncé is the latest in a long-line of music A-listers to support Harris at her rallies. Her Texas stop included a performance from country music legend Willie Nelson and Bruce Springsteen entertained crowds at a recent Atlanta rally.

Watch Beyoncé's full speech below: