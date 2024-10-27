"He's a loser": Biden offers straight talk about Trump

In the closing days of campaign season, Joe Biden has moved beyond debating on policy. The president called Republican candidate Donald Trump is a "loser" with "no character" while stumping for Kamala Harris on Saturday.

"Donald Trump is a loser," Biden told a Pennsylvania rally crowd. "He's a loser as a candidate, and more importantly in my view, and I'm just going to say straight up, he's a loser as a man. He's a loser as a man."

Biden spent much of his speech following a tack set by Harris' campaign, where boosters and candidates alike compare their message of unity and positivity with Trump's fascist and bleak rhetoric. The president said that Trump's penchant for scapegoating immigrants and minorities showed a lack of moral fiber.

“It‘s about decency, it‘s about honor. Look, I’m going to say it—most controversial thing I may have said. Trump has no character,” he said. “I’ve never been this direct, but he’s about making sure he pushes people down. He thinks the way you get ahead is pushing people down.”

The frank speech has been a staple of recent Biden appearances, even as he's seemingly been downplayed by the Harris campaign. He's been direct in his put-downs of Trump and his acolytes, calling the conspiracies of Marjorie Taylor Greene "stupid" during a briefing and again calling Trump a "loser" while stopping by "The View."

He turned that daytime visit into another micro-endorsement of Harris, saying his vice president was "smart as hell."

"She’s tough, she’s honorable, and the thing I like about her — and one thing to share in common — is that we have an optimistic view of the future,” he said.