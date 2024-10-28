Costco recalls smoked salmon due to potential listeria contamination

The recall was initiated by the store’s smoked salmon supplier, Acme Smoked Fish Corp.

By Michael La Corte

Deputy Food Editor

Published October 28, 2024 1:32PM (EDT)

A Costco store (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
A Costco store (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Following a barrage of other similar recalls, Costco is now recalling its smoked salmon due to possible listeria contamination. 

According to John Towfighi with CNN, "Costco said certain packages of its Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon purchased between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13 are affected by the recall, according to an Oct. 22 letter to customers." The recall specifically references lot number 8512801270, and any customers who have purchases the product should either dispose of it or return to Costco for a refund.

Related

With recalls on the rise, parents grapple with new anxieties around food safety

"The recall was initiated by the store’s smoked salmon supplier, Acme Smoked Fish Corp., which identified potential listeria bacteria in its product," Towfighi reported. "No illnesses have been reported." In an Oct. 22 letter, ACME Smoked Fish CEO Eduardo Carbajosa wrote, "We regret this unfortunate incident and have taken immediate corrective steps to ensure that this issue never happens again"

Read more

about this topic


MORE FROM Michael La Corte