Costco recalls smoked salmon due to potential listeria contamination

Following a barrage of other similar recalls, Costco is now recalling its smoked salmon due to possible listeria contamination.

According to John Towfighi with CNN, "Costco said certain packages of its Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon purchased between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13 are affected by the recall, according to an Oct. 22 letter to customers." The recall specifically references lot number 8512801270, and any customers who have purchases the product should either dispose of it or return to Costco for a refund.

"The recall was initiated by the store’s smoked salmon supplier, Acme Smoked Fish Corp., which identified potential listeria bacteria in its product," Towfighi reported. "No illnesses have been reported." In an Oct. 22 letter, ACME Smoked Fish CEO Eduardo Carbajosa wrote, "We regret this unfortunate incident and have taken immediate corrective steps to ensure that this issue never happens again"