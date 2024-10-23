This week, Treehouse Foods Inc. announced on the company "is voluntarily recalling certain frozen waffle products ... due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."

While the company said "there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date," the waffle products that may have been contaminated are sold at major retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

According to Aimee Picchi with CBS News, stores selling the products include chains from Aldi's and H-E-B to Publix, Target, Walmart and more. The products are also sold under various brand names, including Gather & Good, Kodiak Cakes, Great Value, plus many others. In total, more than 600 varieties of frozen waffles are impacted by the recall.

All consumers who may have the product on hand should "dispose of them or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit."