Lactaid Milk has been recalled because it may contain “trace amounts” of an undeclared allergen

Lactaid Milk, the popular lactose-free dairy beverage, has been recalled because it may contain an undeclared allergen.

HP Hood, the manufacturer of Lactaid Milk products, along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), issued a voluntary recall of 96-ounce containers of Lactaid Milk that may contain “trace amounts of almond, which is not listed on the label,” the FDA said in a Sept. 20 announcement.

Those who may be allergic or severely sensitive to almonds may “run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA added. At this time, no illnesses have been reported.

The recalled containers of Lactaid Milk were shipped to retailers and wholesalers between Sept. 5 and Sept. 18 in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Specific products include whole, 2%, 1%, fat-free and calcium-enriched milk.

“HP Hood, the manufacturer of Lactaid Milk products, has long recognized consumer and public health concerns related to the potential presence of undeclared allergens in food products,” a representative for the company shared with ABC in a statement. “Hood’s allergen and sanitation management programs are aligned with all regulatory and industry standards.”