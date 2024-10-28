"Deliver Me From Nowhere": Everything we know about Jeremy Allen White in Springsteen biopic

Jeremy Allen White has swapped his white chef’s coat for a leather jacket and flannel to portray one of rock’s most iconic musicians, Bruce Springsteen.

In a newly released photo, White embodies Springsteen in his "Nebraska" era. The upcoming biopic, "Deliver Me From Nowhere," written and directed by Scott Cooper, delves into the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album. Cooper’s adaptation is based on Warren Zanes' book of the same name, which chronicles the album’s creation through the perspectives of Springsteen's collaborators and influences, including Rosanne Cash and Steven Van Zandt.

"Nebraska" is widely celebrated as one of Springsteen’s defining works. Reflecting on its legacy, Springsteen told CBS Sunday Morning last year, "If I had to pick out one album and say, ‘This is going to represent you 50 years from now,’ I’d pick 'Nebraska.'"

As production gears up, Cooper said in a statement released on Monday, "This film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey."

“Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’ has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me," Cooper furthered. "Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience."

The statement stressed how the making of "Nebraska" “marked a pivotal time in [Springsteen's] life, one that he would only openly talk about decades after its release," highlighting that "It’s regarded as a landmark in his musical odyssey and a source of inspiration for a generation of artists and musicians. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom and without The E Street Band, ‘Nebraska’ is considered one of Springsteen’s most enduring works — a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.”

The story of Springsteen's watershed musical moment will take place in the musician's home state of New Jersey, with scenes also shot in Los Angeles. While there is no set release date, the film is shaping up to hit screens in 2025.

Other heavy-hitting actors are also attached to the project including Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s dad, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar technician Mike Batlan, Odessa Young as a rumored love interest and Jeremy Strong, who is reportedly in talks to play Jon Landau, Springsteen’s longtime manager.

Cooper also spoke of an exciting collaboration for the project, saying, "It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon [Landau] as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey."

In an interview with GQ in August, White spoke of the switch from "Yes, Chef" to "Yes, Boss," saying real-life Springsteen is “really supportive of the project."

“It’s really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice. That’s kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It’s been really fun preparing," White said.

Earlier this year, Springsteen has documented parts of his expansive musical career, appearing in the "Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple" documentary. In September, the musician also released a music documentary, "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" highlighting his experiences with his band and some of their most legendary live performances.