"Alarm bells ringing" as report finds greenhouse gas emissions growing faster than ever

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), released its annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin earlier this week, reporting that humans are emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere at a faster rate than ever before, contributing significantly to climate change. By burning fossil fuels like oil, coal and natural gas for transportation, agriculture, manufacturing and other commercial activities, humans add a molecule to the atmosphere that traps heat and unnaturally warms the planet.

Although carbon dioxide is the most prevalent and potent greenhouse gas, it is not the only major one — and many of its companions are also being emitted at unprecedented rates. The WMO reports historically high levels of the greenhouse gasses methane and nitrous oxide, which like carbon dioxide are common byproducts of human industry. Thanks to all of these emissions, the WMO reports that the heat-trapping potential of the atmosphere is now 51.5% higher than it was in 1990.

“Another year. Another record. This should set alarm bells ringing among decision makers,” WMO Secretary General Celeste Saulo said in a statement. “Every part per million and every fraction of a degree temperature increase has a real impact on our lives and our planet."

The temperature increases could spiral out into a "vicious cycle," as WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett put it in the same statement. "Natural climate variability plays a big role in carbon cycle. But in the near future, climate change itself could cause ecosystems to become larger sources of greenhouse gases. Wildfires could release more carbon emissions into the atmosphere, whilst the warmer ocean might absorb less CO 2 . Consequently, more CO 2 could stay in the atmosphere to accelerate global warming. These climate feedbacks are critical concerns to human society.”

The news about carbon dioxide emissions comes on the heels of other dire reports about humanity’s success in controlling climate change. The United Nations agency tasked with addressing global warming announced earlier this week that humanity is currently on track to achieve a mere 2.6% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 — far short of the Paris climate accord goal of a 43% reduction.