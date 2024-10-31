Kim Kardashian takes down son's YouTube channel for reposting anti-Kamala Harris videos

Kim Kardashian has taken down her eight-year-old son Saint West's YouTube channel after he allegedly posted disparaging videos about Vice President Kamala Harris

Saint's YouTube page, @TheGoatSaint, was scrubbed on Wednesday. When searching for the account, online users received the message: “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that.”

Just a month ago, Kardashian encouraged her followers to subscribe to his page. However, Kardashian permitted Saint, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, to start the account only if he signed a contract, The Daily Beast reported. She shared online that Saint could only have the YouTube page if he showed "mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason."

The contract said, "If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account."

On Tuesday, the account had seemingly posted two negative videos aimed at Harris. One of the videos was screenshotted and reposted to X. The YouTube Short featured a meme of a cartoon figure examining the bottom of his shoe, saying he "stepped in s**t." The next slide showed a photo of Harris. Now all reposted videos are gone from Saint's account.

It's worth noting that Saint's parents are split down the political aisle. Kardashian is an ardent Democrat who endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and President Joe Biden in 2020. While Kardashian hasn't endorsed Harris for her bid for the presidency this election cycle, she met with the vice president earlier this year to discuss criminal justice reform. On the other hand, West has been a vocal proponent of Donald Trump since 2016. This summer, West was seen outside a Trump rally in California, Billboard reported.