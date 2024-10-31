Starbucks to remove the surcharge for dairy alternatives following years of customer complaints

Starbucks announced Wednesday that it will no longer charge customers extra for dairy substitutes. The surcharge removal goes into effect on Nov. 7 — the same day as the launch of Starbucks’ holiday menu.

“Core to the Starbucks Experience is the ability to customize your beverage to make it yours. By removing the extra charge for non-dairy milks we’re embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks,” Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement.

The recent decision comes after years of customer complaints urging the coffeehouse chain to remove the extra fee to cater to a growing number of non-milk drinkers. According to Starbucks, asking for a dairy substitute is the second-most requested customization from customers (Adding a shot of expresso is the first.)

“When this change goes into effect on November 7, almost half of Starbucks’ current customers in the U.S. who pay to modify their beverage at company-operated stores will see a price reduction of more than 10%,” the chain said in its announcement.

Per Starbucks policy, customers can add up to 4 ounces of any non-dairy milk of their choice at no extra cost to hot or iced brewed coffee or tea, cold brew and Americano drinks. However, drinks made with milk (like lattes) come with surcharges when substituting a non-dairy alternative, which is sure to be an important distinction for many shoppers.

“I made a commitment that we’d get back to Starbucks, focusing on what has always set Starbucks apart — a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and we serve the finest coffee handcrafted by our skilled baristas,” Niccol added. “This is just one of many changes we’ll make to ensure a visit to Starbucks is worth it every time.”