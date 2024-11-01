7 of Martha Stewart's most iconic recipes to enjoy while watching Netflix's "Martha"

"Martha" on Netflix is all the rage right now. While Stewart's own endorsement of the documentary's portrayal of her life and career is questionable, it's evident the Netflix show is most certainly attracting eyes, with many viewers tuning in to learn the some of the more intimate details all about Stewart (which Salon's own Joy Saha recaps here).

Stewart, a bastion of everything from gardening to cooking to home decor, has been depended upon for decades to supply legitimate, reliable advice and tips to scores and scores of fans — and detractors, too.

So, if you're looking to watch the documentary this weekend, why not whip up some Martha classics to go along with it? No matter if you're looking to sip on a drink or delve into some comfort food, Stewart's deep, deep catalogue has a slew of options for whatever you're craving.

And of course, as always, it's your kitchen, so feel free to make whatever swaps, changes or substitutions you would like based on what you have on hand — and, let's be real, your energy and motivation levels, too.

01 French Martini This is sort of a "Martha in a glass" type drink: It's made with pineapple, Chambord and vodka and comes courtesy of the New York City restaurant Balthazar. Be aware, though, that this is by no means a traditional, or classic, martini; don't accidentally refer to it as a "martini" in shorthand and throw your guests into disarray. You can also substitute any other berry liqueur into the recipe if you don't have Chambord — as long as you shake it before serving.

02 Steamed Artichokes Preparing artichokes can definitely be intimidating, but the end result is truly so worth it. There's a certain simplicity to them: This recipe calls for artichokes, lemons, olive oil and salt, plus melted butter or a dipping sauce. Because there's no frills here, be sure you're purchasing and using high quality ingredients. Follow the directions closely, use your sharpest knife and you should be good to go. Who knows — you might even impress yourself.

03 Greenhouse Vegetable Soup This verdant, richly packed soup has cabbage, potatoes, spinach, an outrageously flavorful broth and much, much more. It's as delicious as it is healthful, packed with tons of vitamins (and colors). Don't skimp on the toppings. The cheese, oil and lemon really help perk up the flavor right before serving.

04 Slow Cooker Italian Braised Pork This rustic dish calls for a boneless pork shoulder, but you can use any braising-friendly cut of meat you have. I'm partial to the Italian flavoring here, complete with tomatoes, wine, fennel seed and Parmigiano-Reggiano. The dish is stellar on its own but enjoying it atop polenta, potatoes or even pasta elevates it even further. Give yourself ample amounts of time here, though, whether you're cooking it in a slow cooker, in the oven or on the stove. Depending on the cut of meat, this could take a very, very long time, so just make sure the dish can luxuriate in the rich cooking broth and get plenty tender prior to serving it up.

05 Soft and Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies To put it frankly, people go bonkers for these cookies. Stewart's rendition of the iconic classic has a higher amount of brown sugar and butter than usual and her cookies are known for being incredibly soft and chewy. If you're a crispy person, you might want to swap in more granulated sugar versus brown.

06 Slab Pie There's a live-and-let-live energy to this dish that is super refreshing: You don't have to be too fussy, you don't have to get all amped up over the picture-perfect crust or the most pristine fruit filling. This recipe allows you to just relax a little, which is cool — and it's also absolutely delicious. Stewart calls for cherries, miscellaneous berries and peaches, but feel free to use what you have (frozen works, too!) There's a certain convivial enjoyment that comes out of serving dessert like this. We're sure you'll like it