Martha Stewart's best and most comforting Thanksgiving sides

Many have relied on fellow New Jersey native Martha Stewart's advice and recommendations for years and years. Thanksgiving — and the holidays in general — are a prime time to bring Martha's input into your home, from food to decor and everything in between.

While some focus on the turkey itself (or perhaps get caught up on the libations, appetizers or the desserts) the sides are the place in which creativity and tradition can meld most seamlessly.

So, as you finalize your Thanksgiving menu and plans, look to Martha for a way to help organize and pinpoint precisely the sides that might decorate your table.

01 Hatch Chile Corn Pudding Corn is often a staple of the Thanksgiving side repertoire, but the corn pudding is not as ubiquitous as some other sides. This recipe uses frozen corn flavored with scallions, Monterey Jack cheese, eggs, cream, butter — and of course — Hatch green chiles, which add color, texture and a hint of heat to the dish. Thanksgiving is often devoid of much spice, but this dish adds a certain kick.

02 Roasted Carrots with Oat Dukkah A fresh take on carrots, this charred variation topped with an amazing flavorful dukkah containing oats, pistachios, sesame seeds and a slew of spices and seasonings will really appeal to your taste buds. The recipe also calls for honey and an egg white. Everyone will be fond of this dish.

03 Sweet Potato Casserole A classic! Smooth and rich with tons of marshmallows atop a buttery, nutmeg-scented sweet potato mash, this side is sure to be a smash hit. This version has no nuts, but feel free to toss some pecans (or even cinnamon) into the mix to gussy it up all the more.

04 Chestnut Stuffing Stuffing is a Thanksgiving non-negotiable, but adding festive, meaty chestnuts to the classic elevates it to new heights. The other suspects are all present, rom bread and butter to onions, celery and sage. Cook it in a sheet tray for lots of crispy, craggy bits.