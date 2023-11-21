Martha Stewart's best and most comforting Thanksgiving sides

Many have relied on fellow New Jersey native Martha Stewart's advice and recommendations for years and years. Thanksgiving — and the holidays in general — are a prime time to bring Martha's input into your home, from food to decor and everything in between.
While some focus on the turkey itself (or perhaps get caught up on the libations, appetizers or the desserts) the sides are the place in which creativity and tradition can meld most seamlessly.
So, as you finalize your Thanksgiving menu and plans, look to Martha for a way to help organize and pinpoint precisely the sides that might decorate your table.
We need your help to stay independent
Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.
Read more
about this topic
Shares