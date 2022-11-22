If you were to (inexplicably) ask me to come up with an elevator pitch for Aldi, I'd offer up "Aldi is a treasure trove of grocery goodness with outrageously affordable prices." When a brand new Aldi location opened in my immediate area last summer, I wasn't sure if I'd be a fan. In my first foray exploring the store, though, I knew I had found a new standby.
Aldi, a cult-favorite supermarket and grocery chain, has exploded in popularity in recent years. In addition to groceries, they also offer a ton of other items, everything from blankets to Christmas stockings to candles and cleaning products. With its quirks and appeals, quarter in the shopping cart included, the German grocer has become a prized go-to for so many. Its prices, practically across the board, seem unquestionably cheaper than most other grocery stores and supermarkets at large.
In addition, as noted by The Takeout, Aldi is offering something called Thanksgiving Price Rewind, meaning they'll be selling items at the price they were on sale for in 2019, which can account for up to 30% in savings! Even beyond the Thanksgiving Price Rewind offering, though, Reuters notes that Aldi has actually "managed to keep its prices on items like fresh produce 20-40% lower than it s competitors." This would be incredible at any time, but it's especially welcome right now, as inflation is still affecting groceries just as we're entering holiday season.
When it comes to Thanksgiving sides, appetizers and desserts, some have a robust cult following (stuffing, canned cranberry sauce) while others are traditional stalwarts (pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes). This year, if you're looking to pick up some easy, practically ready-to-serve treats to help round out the holiday meal, or if perhaps you're attending another festivity and have been asked to bring something potluck style, then look no further than Aldi.
They have myriad options that are flavorful, affordable and totally festive, asking them a great one-stop-shop for Thanksgiving treats, dishes and ideas that are a bit "off the beaten path." Tradition is tradition for a reason and those dishes will always have their place on the table, but it doesn't mean some extra little additions are unwelcome.
Read ahead for some stellar ideas!
