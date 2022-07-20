13 ALDI products that shoppers love the most

Earlier this year, Salon Food compiled a handy list of the six best budget buys at ALDI based on the recommendations of trusty Redditors.

Now, we're turning our attention to the grocery chain's best overall products, which were voted on by more than 100,000 shoppers in the fourth annual ALDI Fan Favorites survey. The winning items span 13 categories and include everything from charcuterie staples to fresh produce and kid-approved snacks.

"With 100 ALDI-exclusive products to choose from across this year's Fan Favorites survey, we have first-time winners in 11 of the 13 categories," Scott Patton, vice president national buying, said in a release. "ALDI shoppers really appreciate our selection and know that we've put in time and effort to offer them a wide variety of products to love."

From peach bellinis to white cheddar puffs, here are all 13 of the 2022 ALDI Fan Favorites, arranged in order by category:

01 Hall of Fame: Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take & Bake Deli Pizza Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Sausage & Pepperoni Deli Pizza (Photo courtesy of Aldi) The returning champion took home the top award after claiming the title of "Overall Fan Favorite" back in 2020. And it's not hard to see why Mama Cozzi's "Take & Bake" pizza line is adored by so many ALDI shoppers. The brand's 16-inch pizzas are generously assembled and topped, making weeknight dinners not only easy but also craveable. Choose from an assortment of options that include a variety of cheese and meat combinations, such as five cheese, pepperoni, sausage and pepperoni, supreme and thin-crust mega meat.

02 Get Up & Go: Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt Specially Selected Honey Indulgent Greek Yogurt (Photo courtesy of ALDI) Specially Selected's Indulgent Greek Yogurts, which come in honey and honey vanilla flavors, make for a quick breakfast or sweet snack. The yogurt, which is served in 32-ounce containers, can be enjoyed either on its own or in nutritious brunch bowls topped with cacao nibs, fresh fruit, granola, shredded coconut, plus a drizzle (or a dollop or very generous spoonful) of your favorite nut butter. Want to DIY the latter? Here's the absolute best way to make peanut butter, according to Food52's Ella Quittner.

03 What's for Dinner?: Specially Selected Ravioli Specially Selected Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli (Photo courtesy of ALDI) The Specially Selected Ravioli, which come in classic cheese and spinach and mozzarella varieties, impressively bested seven other dinnertime options in ALDI's survey. These egg-based pastas are generously stuffed with mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and more Italian cheeses, making them a must-try for those who can handle their lactose. Once prepared, coat the ravioli in olive oil and serve them with oven-roasted veggies, Cipollini onions and homemade garlic bread.

04 Best for Boards: Emporium Selection Aged Reserve White Cheddar Emporium Selection Aged Reserve White Cheddar (Photo courtesy of ALDI) Wow the guests at your next charcuterie party with a block of aged reserve white cheddar. This rich and deliciously stinky cheese pairs nicely with cured meats, dried fruits, nutty crackers and a classic wine like Cabernet Sauvignon. Any leftover chunks of cheese can be used to stuff grilled cheese sandwiches, top burgers . . . or enjoyed simply as is.

05 Dynamic Duo: Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt + Fresh Blueberries ALDI Blueberries (Photo courtesy of ALDI) ALDI's fifth category highlights two food items that shoppers love to pair together to create a "dynamic duo." This year's winning team is Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt (in its second appearance on the winners list) and fresh blueberries (brand not specified). Aside from the health benefits that come with pairing berries with Greek yogurt, this combo is also great for your taste buds — especially if you're craving something sweet but not too sweet.

06 Kiddy Cravings: Simply Nature White Cheddar Puffs Simply Nature White Cheddar Puffs (Photo courtesy of ALDI) Simply Nature's rendition of Pirate's Booty is made from baked rice and corn and covered in white cheddar dust. These light and airy puffs, which contain no added sugar, also pride themselves on being non-GMO and certified gluten-free. Pack them in school lunches or enjoy them on the go during your next family road trip.

07 Clink & Drink: Giambellino Peach Bellini Giambellino Peach Bellini (Photo courtesy of ALDI) A classic Venetian cocktail took home this year's drinks award after beating both the Zarita Strawberry Margarita and Belletti Prosecco. Made from frozen peaches, peach schnapps and white wine, this fruity beverage flaunts traditional summer flavors of candied lime and honeyed peaches. Per the drink's description label, with its "sunset hue, fresh sun-ripened peach flavor and vibrant, sparkling finish," Giambellino Peach Bellini is a guaranteed show-stopper at any brunch or similar social gathering.

08 Hydration Station: PurAqua Sparkling Flavored Water PurAqua Strawberry Sparkling Water (Photo courtesy of ALDI) Quench your thirst with PurAqua's selection of sparkling flavored water. Choose from an array of colorful flavors, including black cherry, juicy peach, key lime and strawberry. The individual drinks can be enjoyed straight from the bottle or mixed with fruit juices or sparkling wine to create summery mocktails or bubbly, boozy punches.

09 Pantry Staple: Simply Nature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Simply Nature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Photo courtesy of ALDI) Extra virgin olive oil comes in handy on a variety of occasions, whether you're whipping up a basic vinaigrette, sautéing vegetables or baking Martha Stewart's no-knead tomato focaccia. Thus, it's no surprise that EVOO is revered as a pantry staple by so many shoppers. Pick up the bottle that shoppers love the most during your next ALDI run: Simply Nature's Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which is 100% pure EVOO certified by the North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA).

10 Produce Pick: Fresh strawberries ALDI Fresh Strawberries (Photo courtesy of ALDI) You can never go wrong with a pack of fresh strawberries — and ALDI shoppers agree! Enjoy these seasonal fruits on their own, as a starring ingredient in desserts or ice cream, as a supporting player in fruit salads with some of the aforementioned blueberries or as toppers for brunch bowls made with Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt. Extra strawberries can be stashed in the freezer to use for smoothies or transformed into delicious compotes, jams and jellies.

11 Catch of the Day: Fresh Atlantic Salmon ALDI Fresh Atlantic Salmon (Photo courtesy of ALDI) "Sustainability is our priority when it comes to the products we offer," ALDI says of its fresh Atlantic Salmon, "and that includes our seafood. Our simply made ALDI Atlantic Salmon pairs well with just about anything, and is a great choice for your next meal." If you're looking to enjoy salmon for lunch or dinner, check out these recipes from our archives for a dill and citrus sheet pan fish or Nicoise-inspired salmon salad.

12 Meating Your Needs: Kirkwood Fresh Chicken Tenderloins Kirkwood Fresh Chicken Tenderloins (Photo courtesy of ALDI) A great source of lean protein, Kirkwood's fresh chicken tenderloins are all natural and contain no artificial ingredients or other funky surprises. Dress them up with a beer and brown sugar marinade and enjoy them with creamy mushrooms, a fresh salad or rice pilaf. These tenderloins can be eaten grilled, fried or pan seared . . . the options are endless!