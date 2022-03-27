The best budget buys from Aldi, according to Reddit

Aldi, for the uninitiated, is an international grocery chain known for quirky shortcuts that provide some pretty unmatched savings. This can include inserting a quarter into your shopping cart to incentivize putting it back in its proper location, bagging your own groceries with your own bags at the end of your transaction and more industrial-feeling, warehouse-style stores. Bringing all of these factors into consideration, the store which could be considered a distant cousin of Trader Joe's (familial ties back in the motherland!) offers some great values on everyday goods. Here's what the folks on Reddit say are the absolute best buys if you'd like to check out the German retailer yourself.

Related: The best budget buys at Trader Joe's, according to Reddit

Prices are reflective of the cost of groceries in Brooklyn, New York, and prices available online via Instacart.

Milk and (non-) dairy products

One commonly mentioned product within the Reddit threads included any type of dairy product or non-dairy product. For starters, a gallon of whole milk at Aldi goes for $3.89, while a gallon from Key Foods goes for $4.99. This price difference also extends to various goods like cheese, yogurt and even almond milk. Aldi carries a half gallon of unsweetened Friendly Farms Almond milk for $2.59, while Key Foods carries the same product by Almond Breeze for $4.89.

Pantry staples

When it comes to Aldi, less is more, and many commenters mentioned getting your essentials for an unbeatable price. A 5-pound bag of all purpose flour is priced at $2.05, coming in at 41 cents a pound. Key Foods' store brand, Urban Meadow has a 2-pound bag for $1.69, which comes out to be about 85 cents a pound. A 16-ounce container of baking soda at Aldi goes for 69 cents, while the Arm & Hammer version available at Key Foods is priced at $1.29.

Flavored nuts

In a nod to their estranged cousin, Aldi also provides some pretty great deals on their packaged nuts with seasonings added, with the chili lime variety also receiving some rave reviews. A 10-ounce bag of chili lime cashews from Aldi goes for $6.59. An 8-ounce container of Urban Meadow cashew halves and pieces typically goes for $6.39, although they are currently on sale for $5.99. Even then, the Aldi option is a more flavorful option.

Frozen fruit

If you're trying to dip your toe into the glorious world of homemade smoothie making, but don't want to make major changes to your grocery budget, Aldi is a good place to start. A 32-ounce bag of mixed berries is priced at $6.75. Key Foods has a 12-ounce Dole bag of mixed berries for $5.69, making it a more expensive and significantly smaller portion size.

Chocolate

This is a contender for the most recommended item on all the Reddit posts we saw. Moser Roth was the brand favored by commenters, revered for its quality, ingredient sourcing and price. They have a variety of flavors, like dark chocolate, toffee crunch, and more, running at $2.55 for a 4.4 ounce bar. Key Foods carries a 3.5 ounce Cadbury Royal Dark chocolate bar for $2.99.

Winking Owl wine

Although it is a polarizing choice among wine snobs, Aldi's winking owl wine is beloved by many online for its price and flavor. For around $3 you can choose from a variety, like Shiraz, Pinot Grigio, and White Zinfandel. Does Two Buck Chuck finally have a worthy opponent?

Now take those budget-friendly basics and use them in one of our simple weeknight meals: