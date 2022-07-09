Summer corn and fresh blueberries meet in this decadent cannabis-infused frozen dessert

Excerpted from The Art of Cooking with Cannabis: CBD and THC-Infused Recipes from Across America by Tracey Medeiros (Skyhorse Publishing, May 2021).

The cannabis-infused ice cream base used in this recipe pairs nicely with a strain high in pinene (or a-pinene), such as Northern Lights, to accentuate the fresh aromatic flavor of the thyme. The richness of the ice cream complements the pungently sweet, earthy, and piney flavors of this popular cannabis strain.

Suggested dosage: approximately 5 milligrams of THC per serving; approximately 50 milligrams THC per batch.

SWEET CORN ICE CREAM

with Brown Sugar Crumble and Wild Blueberries

Yields 5 cups Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 90 minutes, plus freezing

Ingredients SWEET CORN ICE CREAM BASE

2 cups (14% milk fat) heavy cream, preferably grass-fed

2 cups whole milk, preferably organic

1 cup organic cane sugar

4 sprigs fresh thyme

11/2 teaspoons kosher salt

11/2 cups fresh organic corn kernels, cut from approximately 2 large ears of corn, reserving the cobs

1.75 grams (half-eighth) cannabis flower, finely ground, testing at 27–28% THC (see note below) BROWN SUGAR CRUMBLE

Makes 2 cups

1/2 cup organic dark brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/4 cup rice flour

1/3 cup cold unsalted butter, preferably grass-fed, cut into small pieces WILD BLUEBERRIES

Makes 11/2 cups

11/2 cups wild blueberries, washed and stems removed

11/2 tablespoons organic cane sugar, or to taste

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

3 fresh mint leaves, chopped



Directions To make the sweet corn ice cream base: In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring the cream, milk, sugar, thyme, and salt to just under boiling, whisking occasionally, over medium heat, about 20 minutes. Remove the ice cream base from the heat. Add the corn kernels, reserved cobs, and cannabis, into a large shallow pan. Carefully pour the base into the pan and allow to steep for 1 hour at room temperature. Cover with plastic wrap, gently pressing directly onto the surface of the mixture, and refrigerate overnight. Note: The wide base and shallow sides of the pan allow the ice cream base to cool more quickly. Using tongs, remove the corn cobs and thyme from the base and discard. Whisk the ice cream base until well combined. Transfer half of the ice cream base to a food processor or blender and purée until smooth. Return the puréed ice cream base to the pan with the remaining mixture, stirring to combine well. Pour the ice cream base into a cold ice cream maker bowl, filling the machine no more than three-quarters of the way. Churn just until the ice cream is thick, about the consistency of soft-serve ice cream. Transfer to the freezer and freeze according to the manufacturer's directions. To make the brown sugar crumble: While the ice cream is left to harden in the freezer, start the brown sugar crumble. Preheat the oven to 375°F. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the sugar and flours. Work in the butter, a few pieces at a time, and continue to pulse until the mixture is crumbly and forms pea-size lumps. Note: If working in a humid area, you may need to add a few drops of ice water to the crumble mixture. Bake on a quarter-sized baking sheet or in a medium oven-safe skillet in the oven, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Set aside. To prepare the wild blueberries: In a small bowl, gently toss the blueberries, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and mint until well combined. Set aside. To serve: Scoop the ice cream into bowls and top each serving with brown sugar crumble and blueberries.



