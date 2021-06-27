Cool down with no-bake vegan cheesecake packed with lemon, berried and coconut

Excerpted from "The Art of Cooking with Cannabis: CBD and THC-Infused Recipes from Across America" by Tracey Medeiros (Skyhorse Publishing, May 2021).

Maria Hines: This is a decadent-tasting dessert that is also packed with nutrients. The silky texture and tangy taste create a nice balance of richness and brightness. You can make the cheesecakes and freeze them, so you can have them handy whenever your sweet tooth strikes.

***

RECIPE: Vegan No-Bake Cashew Cheesecakes

Makes 16 miniature cheesecakes

Filling

Note: You will need to soak the raw cashews in hot water for at least 15 minutes on the counter, before you intend to use them.

3 cups raw cashews

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

3/4 cup pure maple syrup or organic agave syrup

1/2 cup organic coconut cream, unsweetened

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

400 milligrams full-spectrum CBD, or desired dosage

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

4 cups assorted fresh berries

Crust

2 cups whole cashew nuts, roasted and unsalted

8 fresh Medjool dates, pitted

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted, plus more for greasing

1/8 teaspoon salt

1. To prepare the raw cashews (using the quick-soak method): Place the 3 cups raw cashews in a medium bowl. Fill the bowl with very hot water (just below a boil), making sure the cashews are completely submerged. Soak the cashews for at least 15 minutes. Drain, rinse, and set aside.

2. While the cashews are soaking, grease 16 muffin cups with coconut oil.

3. To make the crust: In the bowl of a food processor, add the roasted unsalted cashew nuts, dates, coconut oil, and salt and pulse until it partially binds together. The mixture will be chunky and paste-like. Set aside.

4. To make the cheesecakes: Place the prepared raw cashews into a blender. Add the lemon juice and zest, maple syrup, coconut cream, vanilla, cinnamon, CBD oil, and salt and process on high, scraping down the sides of the blender jar as needed, until very smooth, about 8 minutes, depending on the power of the blender.

5. Spoon approximately 2 tablespoons of the crust mixture into the bottom of 16 muffin cups, pressing down firmly and evenly with the bottom of a shot glass or your fingertips. Pour or spoon approximately 3 tablespoons of the filling over the top of each crust, filling the cups evenly. Tap the muffin pans on the counter a few times to flatten and smooth the tops. Cover the muffin pans with plastic wrap and place in the freezer until the cakes are shiny and firm to the touch, about 2 hours.

6. To unmold the cheesecakes, place the muffin pans into a shallow basin of hot water for 1 minute. Remove pans, then run a hot, thin, non-serrated knife around the edges of the muffin cups to loosen the cakes, and pop them out. Allow the cakes to thaw and soften at room temperature for about 10 minutes before serving. Top with fresh berries and serve. Leftover cheesecakes can be stored in the freezer for up to 2 months.

