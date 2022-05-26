Look like a professional baker with Martha Stewart's no-knead focaccia bread

If you want a snack that's easy on the eyes, taste buds and your precious time, Martha Stewart has got the recipe for you. Her no-knead tomato focaccia is packed with flavor, looks stunning, and only requires 15 minutes of prep. Mix your ingredients early in the morning or the night before, and all you'll have to do is wait for your dough to rise. If you haven't reconnected with your inner baker since quarantine, allow this vibrant side dish to help you get back in the groove.

Martha posted it on her Instagram, saying, "Garlic and thyme are perfect partners for the juicy cherry tomatoes that top this easy focaccia."

To start, you'll take a large bowl and whisk together flour, yeast, sugar, salt, and your fresh thyme. Make sure that the yeast you're using is active dry yeast, rather than rapid-rise.

Related: The one simple tip that made my homemade focaccia instantly better

Add cold water and your olive oil. Stir the mixture, either using your hands or a wooden spoon, until you're left with a wet dough and no traces of dry flour. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it rise at room temperature for 12 to 18 hours. Your risen dough should quadruple in size and have a bubbly texture on top.

Once your dough has risen properly, oil your pan by pouring your olive oil into your rimmed baking sheet. This is where you'll press out your dough for its second rise, followed by decorating it with tomatoes, garlic, red-pepper flakes, olive oil, thyme and salt.

Bake between 16 and 18 minutes, placing the baking sheet on the lowest oven rack. When your dough is slightly puffed and golden brown. Allow to cool for about 20 minutes before serving. Click here for the full recipe.

More super simple weeknight recipes from Martha Stewart:

Salon Food writes about stuff we think you'll like. Salon has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.