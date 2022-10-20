The 10 best Costco bakery goods being sold this autumn

The backdrop of many of my best childhood memories, Costco's industrial, cavernous locations were a cherished spot where my father would take my brother and me, allowing us to run amok collecting free samples as he hauled bulk products onto his super-sized shopping cart. Fast forward 25 years, and Costco became my family's ideal store during the early days of COVID-19 back in spring 2020. The bulk superstore is no frills, offering everything from razors to liquor, food to electronics, glasses to hearing tests. Whether you're enjoying their amazingly delicious baguettes or you're tearing into a moist, well-seasoned and crisp-skinned rotisserie chicken, Costco truly has something for everyone.

Originating in the 1970s and now based out of Washington state, Costco Wholesale now has 839 warehouses (the company's nomenclature for stores or retail outlets) worldwide. Introduced in 1995, Costco's private label brand is Kirkland Signature, which is emblazoned across a bulk of their products. Costco is known for its low pricing, especially when it comes to their food products.

Costco bakery items have a true cult following, with copious, robust discussion across Reddit, Instagram and other social media platforms detailing favorite baked goods, favorite ways to prepare and serve them, storage suggestions and nostalgic reminiscing about long-gone bakery options.

Here's a quick deep-dive into what items and baked goods are lining the bakery shelves this fall.

Due to Costco's nature, pricing and availability may vary by location.

1 Apple Pie Kirkland Apple Pie (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Apple pie is a staple during the fall months, but if you're not looking to bake up a fresh pie at home, perhaps Costco's offering will be the ideal choice for you this autumn. According to Reddit user NookinFutz , the pie can be elevated even more with this approach: "Apple pie, each slice reheated to be warm enough to melt [and] Kirkland vanilla ice cream on top with just a small sprinkle of cinnamon." We'd venture to say that that's probably a pretty terrific bite, no matter what time of year you may be enjoying it.

2 Pumpkin Streusel Muffins Kirkland Pumpkin Streusel Muffins (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder As noted by @costcohotfinds on Instagram, "Pumpkin Streusel Muffins are back in the Costco Bakery!!! These are all things pumpkin spice, cinnamon and sweetness. They're TOO good!!" Sizable, soft and terrific when toasted, these autumnal muffins have a feverish following during the fall months. The streusel crumble is especially fantastic. If you're not a pumpkin person, though, then Costco also has numerous other streusel or crumble muffin options which may tickle your fancy.

3 Pumpkin Pie Kirkland Fresh Baked Pumpkin Pie (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Of course, pumpkin pie is emblematic of the season. According to Reddit user Revolutionary_Fly769, the Costco pumpkin pie is something special. "Costco Pumpkin pie is my favorite. Maybe not quite mom's, but way better than any other store bought pie I've tried." High praise, indeed! Costco superfan CostCuisine describes the flavor of the cherished pie, stating that it's "The filling is soft, sweet and has slight hints of nutmeg and cinnamon. The spices are definitely not strong and are well balanced and blend well with one another. The crust is buttery, flaky and soft. Not overly crisp or hard." Delicious!

4 Almond-Filled Danish Kirkland Almond Filled Danish (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder This danish has some serious fans. Reddit user ChaserNeverRests says "If you like marzipan, you're going to love the almond danish things. They're too good!" while Reddit user julznlv contests that "The almond Danish are better than most I've had from expensive bakeries." CostCuisine describes the popular pastry, noting that "the middle filling is a dense, moist, sweet almond filling with a strong almond flavor. The almond flavor seems to diffuse from the middle filling to [these] surrounding pastry on the outside so you get a hint of almond in every bite."

5 Caramel Tres Leche Bar Cake Kirkland Caramel Tres Leche Bar Cake (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder This indulgent beauty is a great option for an event or celebration, or as Reddit user rfm18 notes, "for when I feel like a treat .. the Caramel tres leches cake!" The cake is aesthetically pleasing and outrageously delicious. Enjoy on its own or with a steaming hot mug of coffee or tea.

6 Cherry-Filled Danish Kirkland Cherry Filled Danish (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Bright and slightly acidic, these cherry danishes are a fan favorite. Yimsie on Reddit notes that they're a "new favorite item!" and CostCuisine describes them in detail, noting that "There's chunks of actual cherry which I like ... The pastry itself is buttery, crisp on the outside, soft on the inside and fairly flaky." In addition to the pastry and cherry filling, there's also a sweet icing that ties the pastry together. It's stellar for breakfast, as a snack or enjoyed any time of day.

7 White Cake Filled with Vanilla Cheesecake Mousse Kirkland White Cake Filled with Vanilla Cheesecake Mousse (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder A mash-up of two beloved desserts that are typically disparate, this amazing amalgamation features layers of moist, just-sweet-enough white cake and creamy, smooth vanilla cheesecake mousse . If that doesn't make you involuntarily mutter the word "yum," then I'm not sure what will. This cake is also incredibly picturesque, making it an ideal option for a birthday or some other anniversary. Or heck, maybe even just a random Wednesday night, for no other reason than the fact that it was something you were craving. Regardless of the affair or the occasion, this cake is a real winner.

8 Butter Croissants Kirkland Butter Croissants (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Croissants are one of the world's most wonderful culinary offerings, but making them at home can be quite a laborious process. Why not instead pick up a 12-pack at Costco? As corgicorgibutts on Reddit notes, " I individually wrap them and pop them in a freezer bag if I don't want a dozen on my counter all the time. They defrost quickly and are so good!" In this Reddit thread, the users run down the gamut of the amazingly inventive uses hey've found for leftover or slightly stale croissants, including croissant french toast, croissant bread pudding, croissant sandwiches, toasted with jam, enjoyed with cheese, cold cuts, rotisserie chicken, or chocolate, or simply enjoyed with reckless abandon on their own. You really can't go wrong.

9 Butter Pound Cake Kirkland Butter Pound Cake (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) Image_placeholder Buttery, moist, and incredibly flavorful, Costco's butter pound cake is amazing on its own or incorporated into other dishes. Enjoy a slice with your coffee or tea, toast some and slather it with (even more) butter, crumble it and enjoy it over ice cream or yogurt, or cube it and turn it into a wonderful trifle complete with a layered mountain of fresh fruit and whipped cream. Costco sells this in a three-pack, so save one to enjoy and pop the other two in the freezer. They defrost and reheat very well.