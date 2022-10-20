The 10 best Costco bakery goods being sold this autumn

The backdrop of many of my best childhood memories, Costco's industrial, cavernous locations were a cherished spot where my father would take my brother and me, allowing us to run amok collecting free samples as he hauled bulk products onto his super-sized shopping cart. Fast forward 25 years, and Costco became my family's ideal store during the early days of COVID-19 back in spring 2020. The bulk superstore is no frills, offering everything from razors to liquor, food to electronics, glasses to hearing tests. Whether you're enjoying their amazingly delicious baguettes or you're tearing into a moist, well-seasoned and crisp-skinned rotisserie chicken, Costco truly has something for everyone.
Originating in the 1970s and now based out of Washington state, Costco Wholesale now has 839 warehouses (the company's nomenclature for stores or retail outlets) worldwide. Introduced in 1995, Costco's private label brand is Kirkland Signature, which is emblazoned across a bulk of their products. Costco is known for its low pricing, especially when it comes to their food products.
Costco bakery items have a true cult following, with copious, robust discussion across Reddit, Instagram and other social media platforms detailing favorite baked goods, favorite ways to prepare and serve them, storage suggestions and nostalgic reminiscing about long-gone bakery options.
Here's a quick deep-dive into what items and baked goods are lining the bakery shelves this fall.
Due to Costco's nature, pricing and availability may vary by location.
Of course, pumpkin pie is emblematic of the season. According to Reddit user Revolutionary_Fly769, the Costco pumpkin pie is something special. "Costco Pumpkin pie is my favorite. Maybe not quite mom's, but way better than any other store bought pie I've tried." High praise, indeed!
Costco superfan CostCuisine describes the flavor of the cherished pie, stating that it's "The filling is soft, sweet and has slight hints of nutmeg and cinnamon. The spices are definitely not strong and are well balanced and blend well with one another. The crust is buttery, flaky and soft. Not overly crisp or hard." Delicious!
This danish has some serious fans. Reddit user ChaserNeverRests says "If you like marzipan, you're going to love the almond danish things. They're too good!" while Reddit user julznlv contests that "The almond Danish are better than most I've had from expensive bakeries."
CostCuisine describes the popular pastry, noting that "the middle filling is a dense, moist, sweet almond filling with a strong almond flavor. The almond flavor seems to diffuse from the middle filling to [these] surrounding pastry on the outside so you get a hint of almond in every bite."
This indulgent beauty is a great option for an event or celebration, or as Reddit user rfm18 notes, "for when I feel like a treat .. the Caramel tres leches cake!" The cake is aesthetically pleasing and outrageously delicious. Enjoy on its own or with a steaming hot mug of coffee or tea.
Bright and slightly acidic, these cherry danishes are a fan favorite.
Yimsie on Reddit notes that they're a "new favorite item!" and CostCuisine describes them in detail, noting that "There's chunks of actual cherry which I like ... The pastry itself is buttery, crisp on the outside, soft on the inside and fairly flaky." In addition to the pastry and cherry filling, there's also a sweet icing that ties the pastry together. It's stellar for breakfast, as a snack or enjoyed any time of day.
Croissants are one of the world's most wonderful culinary offerings, but making them at home can be quite a laborious process. Why not instead pick up a 12-pack at Costco? As corgicorgibutts on Reddit notes, " I individually wrap them and pop them in a freezer bag if I don't want a dozen on my counter all the time. They defrost quickly and are so good!"
In this Reddit thread, the users run down the gamut of the amazingly inventive uses hey've found for leftover or slightly stale croissants, including croissant french toast, croissant bread pudding, croissant sandwiches, toasted with jam, enjoyed with cheese, cold cuts, rotisserie chicken, or chocolate, or simply enjoyed with reckless abandon on their own. You really can't go wrong.
Buttery, moist, and incredibly flavorful, Costco's butter pound cake is amazing on its own or incorporated into other dishes. Enjoy a slice with your coffee or tea, toast some and slather it with (even more) butter, crumble it and enjoy it over ice cream or yogurt, or cube it and turn it into a wonderful trifle complete with a layered mountain of fresh fruit and whipped cream.
Costco sells this in a three-pack, so save one to enjoy and pop the other two in the freezer. They defrost and reheat very well.
Did we save the best for last? The answer is yes, according to swaths of Costco members who absolutely adore these cookies. Kathysef on Reddit says "They are fantastic. A box of 16 usually lasts us 3 days. Oops I mean 2 days. I'm embarrassed to say their are only 2 of us." CostCuisine states that "These Costco raspberry cookies are delightful. They're like a butter shortbread cookie, soft, slightly sweet and crumbly. There's a delicious, sugary, flavorful raspberry jam in the middle that pairs perfectly with the buttery soft cookie."
CostCuisine also notes that the microwave helps to make the "jam extra gooey and the cookie slightly warm," which sounds pretty darn terrific.
