6 fall bakery items to try from Trader Joe's right now

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Pie Spice Bagels (Photo by Joseph Neese)

Not to be confused with the Pumpkin Bagels, TJ's Pumpkin Pie Spice Bagels capture spicier and warmer flavors. In the same vein as its not-spiced cousin, the bagels also taste like pumpkin pie — just in breakfast form!

Enjoy the bagels warm or slightly toasted with cream cheese, your choice of nut butter, jams and jellies or marshmallow fluff. TJ's Pumpkin Pie Spice Bagels can also be eaten for breakfast — especially on a crisp autumn morning — or as a quick bedtime snack.