Fall isn't here — the first day of the autumnal equinox is Sept. 22 — but you might forget that after looking at a restaurant menu. That's because pumpkin spice season, which unofficially heralds the beginning of crisp temperatures and falling leaves, arrived early this year.

Starbucks' cult-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte also isn't on the boards yet, but that isn't stopping chains from releasing their own spins on the seasonal beverage. Last week, Krispy Kreme debuted its new fall lineup, which includes the all-new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut. If you can drink a PSL, why can't you eat one, too?

Related How to make a your own Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew at home

Are you the type of person that can't get enough of the pumpkin-y and spicy flavors that pair so perfectly well with sweater weather? From Dairy Queen to Oreo, here's a list of eight brands rolling out pumpkin products:

1 Oreo Nabisco Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Creme Oreo (Getty Images/jfmdesign) Oreo's limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cookies returned to store shelves on Aug. 15, following a five-year hiatus. The sandwich cookies consist of two golden wafers filled with pumpkin spice-flavored creme. According to the brand, the cookies are "great snacks for sharing with friends, serving at bonfires, fall-themed parties or even as surprise Halloween treats." "OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are the classic original snack cookies you've always known and loved," the company wrote on its website, "but with this unforgettable twist of pumpkin spice flavor to celebrate fall." Oreo released another limited-edition flavor — Apple Cider Donut — alongside its pumpkin spice-flavored cookies last August.

2 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee at 7-Eleven (Photo Courtesy of 7-Eleven, Inc.) 7-Eleven brought back two fan-favorite fall brews — the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee — on Aug. 5. According to a news release, the former drink "combines a classic espresso flavor with savory autumn spices to create a sweet and creamy pumpkin-flavored beverage." The latter "blends mild Arabica coffee beans with a sweet pumpkin-y taste" that is perfect for drinkers who enjoy a "clean and crisp finish to their morning (or afternoon) brew." "There's no denying that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is a quintessential fall drink — it's become a cultural phenomenon loved by coffee drinkers everywhere," Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's proprietary beverages senior product director, said in a statement . "We like to take the Pumpkin Spice Latte one step further by encouraging our customers to take their cup of joe into their own hands with more than 3,000 ways to customize their beverage." Both beverages are available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores — albeit for a limited time only.