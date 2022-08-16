Fall isn't here — the first day of the autumnal equinox is Sept. 22 — but you might forget that after looking at a restaurant menu. That's because pumpkin spice season, which unofficially heralds the beginning of crisp temperatures and falling leaves, arrived early this year.
Starbucks' cult-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte also isn't on the boards yet, but that isn't stopping chains from releasing their own spins on the seasonal beverage. Last week, Krispy Kreme debuted its new fall lineup, which includes the all-new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut. If you can drink a PSL, why can't you eat one, too?
Are you the type of person that can't get enough of the pumpkin-y and spicy flavors that pair so perfectly well with sweater weather? From Dairy Queen to Oreo, here's a list of eight brands rolling out pumpkin products:
Oreo's limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cookies returned to store shelves on Aug. 15, following a five-year hiatus. The sandwich cookies consist of two golden wafers filled with pumpkin spice-flavored creme. According to the brand, the cookies are "great snacks for sharing with friends, serving at bonfires, fall-themed parties or even as surprise Halloween treats."
"OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are the classic original snack cookies you've always known and loved," the company wrote on its website, "but with this unforgettable twist of pumpkin spice flavor to celebrate fall."
Oreo released another limited-edition flavor — Apple Cider Donut — alongside its pumpkin spice-flavored cookies last August.
Dunkin' has confirmed that its pumpkin spice offerings will debut on Aug. 17. According to a news release, the lineup includes two new items: the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee and the Blood Orange Dunkin' Refresher, which has "subtle notes of fall spices, like ginger and cinnamon." Fan favorites — including the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and pumpkin doughnuts and muffins — are also slated to return to the menu.
"We see Dunkin' fans' anticipation of fall grow more and more each year," Jill Nelson, Dunkin' vice president of marketing and culinary, said in a statement. "This season, we're bringing them a lineup that's sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts."
On Aug. 11, Dunkin' also released its first-ever Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer, inspired by its popular Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats. The at-home creamer "features a pumpkin-forward flavor with hints of sweet donut glaze and natural spices," per a separate news release.
Patrons who take advantage of a limited-time deal can grab a medium Dunkin' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for just $3 through Sept. 13.
According to Markie_devo, a food blogger and the self-proclaimed "Willy freaking Wonka of Brooklyn," Starbucks plans to drop its fall lineup on Aug. 30. In addition to a reformulated Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, the beverage offerings will apparently include the cult-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte — which will reportedly cost 80 cents more than it did last year — and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. On the food side of the menu, look out for the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Pumpkin Scone.
Starbucks, meanwhile, hasn't officially revealed its fall menu plans. Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the brand shared this statement with Delish: "We're not quite ready to welcome fall and are still enjoying the last sips of summer, like the vibrant and colorful Starbucks Refreshers beverages." However, the Seattle-based coffee giant has unveiled its fall supermarket offerings.
On Aug. 8, Krispy Kreme dropped its new lineup of autumnal treats, which includes the all-new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut — a dessert rendition of the popular seasonal beverage — and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee. A selection of fan favorites — such as the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut — also made their highly-anticipated comebacks.
"Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough!" Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer, said in a statement. "So, we're pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can get iced or frozen, by the way."
