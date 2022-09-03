6 items discontinued by Trader Joe’s this summer

At the turn of each season, Trader Joe's updates its inventory with new food items, from baked goods and frozen treats to packable snacks and ready-to-eat meals. There are also the occasional seasonal goodies, which are available for a limited time only but still beloved by many.

Unfortunately, constant variety also means frequent product discontinuations. Some items are booted off of shelves because they don't sell well, while others are removed due to product complications. To save you from heartbreak during your next TJ's run, Salon Food rounded up 6 products that have been discontinued this summer, according to postings from devoted shoppers on social media.

1. Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Despite being a fan-favorite in this year's TJ's Customer Choice Awards, the retailer's rendition of Takis is being discontinued. The news first made rounds on Reddit, much to the disappointment of countless fans.

"Nooooooooooo I will cry," wrote user u/kelseyxcx. "I asked a store associate and they said no and that they had them earlier that day but every store I go to its not there I even checked today." Another user simply commented, "This is the worst news ever," while a separate customer praised the tasted of these rolled snacks, saying, they are "better than Taki's!"

Per a few Trader Joe's crew members, the chips may be available at select stores as product discontinuation oftentimes varies by region.

"As a TJs crew member, I can tell you discontinued doesn't necessarily mean what it used to mean," user u/radarluv explained. "Nowadays we find that a supplier that can't fulfill TJs order needs causes a product to go [discontinued] until a new provider can be found. Finding a new supplier, writing up new contracts, sourcing the materials and getting them to market can take a long long time. Sucks for all of us."

2. Dark Russet Potato Chips

These crunchy, kettle-cooked chips are another fan-favorite item that has been removed from store shelves. The announcement was made by Trader Joe's to be discontinued, an Instagram blogger who routinely highlights discontinued TJ's items.

"Why?! I am crushed that @traderjoes would discontinue something that was so right!" wrote one user in the comments section. In the same vein, another user complained about the news, saying, "I'm frustrated these have become a staple for me."

3. Vegan Beet Hummus Rainbow Wrap

After almost four years in the market, TJ's vegan wrap has left store shelves. Although the retailer hasn't confirmed the discontinuation, user u/babyyodaonline on Reddit shared the news this week.

"One of my favorite TJ's product got discontinued!!! The vegan beet hummus rainbow wrap!" they wrote. "I'm DEVASTATED. I went in today to grab one for my work lunch later this week and they were gone! I asked and apparently it's discontinued."

Another disappointed user, u/meowsqueak_, wrote, "Seriously! It's my primary source for buying healthyish prepared lunch options for my partner, and the past few times I've been shopping I've came back with almost nothing in the easy workday lunch dept. Where are the wraps, salad kits, anything?"

4. Organic Chia Bar

Loaded with almonds, cranberries and pumpkin seeds, these tasty energy bars are another product that has been discontinued. These bars are hailed as a life-saver and breakfast staple amongst many of the grocery's consumers.

"These and the berry granola balls were my favourite," commented one mourning user on Instagram. Another user wrote a dramatic "Noooooooooo!" before stating that the bars "saved" them so many times.

5. Popcorn in a Pickle

Although this dill pickle-flavored snack was offered only as a seasonal item, it was knocked off of shelves for good in early June and will not be returning anytime soon.

Fans of TJ's popcorn in a pickle can try recreating them at home by sprinkling TJ's new pickle seasoning on fresh popcorn. Or, per the Instagram page Trader Joe's to be Discontinued, a similar tasting product can be picked up right now from Aldi.

6. "Just Sauce" Turkey Bolognese

This tomato-based ragù sauce made with ground turkey is great on pasta or on bread (to make a Sloppy Joe). But sadly, it has also been discontinued and will no longer be available for purchase.

"My store in Reno, NV hasn't had it in a very long time," wrote one user on Instagram. "They looked in the computer and told me about a month ago that it was discontinued." Another user bashed the news as false, alleging that the sauce was still on the shelves of their local TJ's. The majority of commenters, however, confirmed with their local crew members that the product is no longer available.

