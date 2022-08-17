Trader Joe's 7 best baked goods to add to your cart right now

One of the great joys of shopping at Trader Joe's is taking in all of the bakery items. Whether you're on the hunt for bagels for breakfast or the sweet stuff, it seems as though there's always something new for shoppers to discover.

Unlike Costco, which has a dedicated bakery section, TJ's displays its impressive assortment of baked goods across its supermarkets, which may make it difficult to spot the best product to try first.

Whether you're a newcomer to the California-based retailer or simply looking to break out of your dessert rut, here are the top 7 baked goods to try from Trader Joe's right now, according to Redditors who shop at the store.

01 Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake (Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe's) Fans of this decadent, chocolate sheet cake say it's superior to its vanilla-flavored cousin, which we'll take a closer look at below. The 18-ounce dessert pairs moist, spongy chocolate sheet cake with a generous amount of ganache cream cheese frosting . Each cake serves up to six lucky people, making it the perfect dessert to enjoy solo throughout the work week, as well as when family or friends join you for a small dinner gathering. "I bought the dark chocolate ganache mini sheet cake. I thought it would be ok but it's literally the best chocolate cake I've ever had," user u/Jennerlady writes on Reddit. Another fellow lover of the choco cake, u/Some1getmeablanket , says they'd "fight anybody that says the vanilla bean one is better."

02 Coconut Macaroons Coconut Macaroons (Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe's) These bite-size macaroons (not to be confused with " macarons ") are slightly crunchy on the outside and deliciously soft on the inside. Each biscuit is made with shredded coconut, sugar, ground almonds and egg whites. According to u/ trial_error_repeat , Trader Joe's macaroons are "SO GOOD! I'm obsessed with them, definitely worth trying if you enjoy coconut." I don't know about you, but I'm likely picking up a pack (or two) during my next shopping trip!

03 Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Mini Sheet Cake Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Mini Sheet Cake (Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe's) Similar to the chocolate ganache sheet cake, this vanilla version consists of a moist, spongy cake covered in smooth vanilla bean buttercream frosting. It also has six servings, which makes it another great treat to enjoy with (or without) company. "Just got this today and I'm in love! My only issue is that I already suck at cutting up cakes and I can't get the bottom out of the tray without looking like an ogre was just there," user u/toyheartattack writes. A separate user, u/Chicasayshi , says the cake is their "literal fav." "I'm planning a picnic for this Saturday with my sister and this is on my buy list."

04 Brookie Brookie (Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe's) This signature dessert, made by an Ohio baker with " a reputation for brownie brilliance ," is the lovechild of a brownie and a cookie . While the bottom layer is purely brownie, the top layer is a chewy chocolate-chip cookie. Each package includes eight pre-cut brookies, which make them as equally easy to enjoy on the go as at home. "They're incredible!" " user u/yeahnothx13 says. "I just recently tried them and I'm so sad for all those lost months/years I could have been eating these delicious treats." On a similar note, user u/FatalBlossom81 adds, "I love the brookies so much, I don't even buy them anymore lol. Brownies in general are my favorite dessert of all time and I have no self control around them."

06 Glazed Sour Cream Donuts Glazed Sour Cream Donuts (Photo Courtesy of Joseph Neese) Despite their name, Trader Joe's Glazed Sour Cream Donuts don't actually taste like sour cream. Rather, they're deliciously sweet — but not too sweet, according to a few Redditors — and incredibly moist. Thanks to the addition of sour cream, these doughnuts are more buttery and cakey than the ones typically sold at chains like Dunkin' or Krispy Kreme "We love the sour cream donuts....," user u/myfavoritemorgan says. User u/AliOversteel agrees, adding, "The sour cream donuts are some of the best cake donuts I've ever had! Super dangerous."