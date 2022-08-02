7 bakery items newly spotted at Costco warehouses

In addition to its menu of food court favorites, Costco flaunts an affordable and impressive assortment of baked goods. Cookies by the dozen, decadent layer cakes and seasonal pies are just a few mouth-watering goodies readily available at the warehouse.

Costco's dessert delicacies are typically found in its popular bakery department. In recent weeks, hungry shoppers have been able to scoop up and enjoy a handful of newly available treats.

Related 3 Costco items with heftier price tags amid inflation

From hefty chocolate cheesecakes to mini snickerdoodle cakes, here are seven sweets recently spotted at Costco by sleuths on social media:

Mini Raspberry Cakes

These generously-sized raspberry cakes were spotted by Laura of @Costcohotfinds on Instagram. They're made of spongy vanilla cake, which is filled with raspberry jelly and topped with pink buttercream and white chocolate shavings.

"Mini (let's be honest, they're not mini) Raspberry Cakes with Buttercream Icing!" Laura wrote in a June post. "They remind me of the old raspberry lemon cakes!"

Upon further investigation, we discovered that the cakes don't have any lemon in them. However, they're still popular among bloggers and Costco shoppers on Reddit alike.

The mini raspberry cakes are sold in packs of six for about $8.99. (As a reminder, at Costco, prices and selections may vary by location.)

Chocolate Cheesecake

You can never have too much chocolate, especially while enjoying Costco's 4-plus pound chocolate cheesecake. This indulgent treat is encased in a chocolate crust and adorned with dollops of chocolate mousse and finely crushed chocolate cookie crumbs.

"It's pretty damn good. Softer consistency than the regular vanilla cheesecake," user u/ DostWithTheMost said on Reddit. "The cookie whip cream and cookie crust are A+. Very rich. I cut mine into 5 huge pieces then put 4 of them into the freezer."

Another user, u/ OnlyOnHBO, praised the cheesecake's "magnificent consistency and flavor," as well as its "delicious" exterior.

Costco's chocolate cheesecake is big enough to enjoy with a crowd at your next summer cookout or picnic (or by yourself in the comfort of your own home, where you can look forward to leftovers). The cheesecakes, which are available in the refrigerator case, retail for around $19.99 each.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to "The Bite," Salon Food's newsletter.

Junior's Michigan Cherry Layer Cake

Junior's seemingly endless line-up of cheesecakes and cakes includes the Michigan cherry layer cake. The 7-inch cakes were spotted by Instagrammer @costco_empties, who is an expert when it comes to uncovering new warehouse finds. According to the post, this dessert consists of vanilla cake, which is layered with a Michigan cherry filling and buttercream and topped with crushed vanilla cookies.

A Michigan cherry layer cake costs about $14.49, and you can find one in the refrigerator case (if it's for sale at your neighborhood warehouse).

Key Lime Pie

After a year-long hiatus, Costco's key lime pie is officially back in stores. This classic seasonal dessert flaunts a butter graham crust and a deliciously sweet yet slightly tart lime filling.

Because the pies are a seasonal item at Costco, they're available for a limited time only. So, don't forget to pick one (or two) up the next time you're in the bakery section.

Each key lime pie comes packed in a 68-ounce plastic tray and retails for around $15.99. (In case you were wondering, that's more than 4 pounds of pie!)

Mini Snickerdoodle Cakes

Though the season is still summer, some autumnal cakes are already back on shelves. These not-so-mini desserts are made of soft pound cake cupcakes and adorned with delicious swirls of cinnamon cream cheese frosting and bits of snickerdoodle cookie crumbs.

According to fans on Reddit, the cakes can be enjoyed straight out of the box with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or stored in the freezer to savor at a later date.

The mini snickerdoodle cakes are sold in packs of six for about $8.99.

Mini All American Chocolate Cakes

The mini all-American chocolate cakes with fudge icing are another miniature-sized offering that is back on store shelves. Much like the chocolate cheesecake, this treat is a chocolate lover's dream come true. Each cake flaunts not one but four layers of rich chocolate cake topped with a generous smear of chocolate frosting and chocolate shavings.

"I have these things. HOLY CRAP THEY ARE AMAZING!" user u/ SwimmingDrink wrote on Reddit. "The frosting is a bit sweet, but it is pretty delicious. The cake on the bottom is soft and moisty. Only thing I don't like is the shavings make it a bit difficult to cut. Besides that, the frosting is awesome."

These mini chocolate cakes are sold in packs of 6 for around $7.99.

Raspberry Crumble Cookies

The final spot on this list goes to Costco's raspberry crumble cookies, which made their comeback in early July.

"Raspberry Crumble Cookies are one of my Costco bakery favorites!"@costcobuys wrote on Instagram. "These all butter cookies have a raspberry filling and are seriously AMAZING!"

The cookies can also be enjoyed as is or heated up and served with scoops of your favorite ice cream. Each pack contains 12 cookies and can be purchased for about $11.99.