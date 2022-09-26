Fall has officially arrived and that's super apparent at Trader Joe's.

In celebration of pumpkin spice season and sweater weather, the California-based retailer has begun rolling out its roster of seasonal, autumnal-themed goodies. The specific products were first teased by food blogger and internet personality Markie Devo, who took to Instagram to share a detailed list back in August 26. And on Sept. 12, Trader Joe's released a podcast episode that outlined all the new and returning items coming to stores. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies, Salted Maple Ice Cream and Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Melts are just a few items to keep an eye out for!

Here are nine new fall items that have already been spotted in TJ's shelves. The fall products are being introduced in waves and may vary from region to region.

01 Honey Crisp Apple Cinnamon Greek Yogurt Honey Crisp Apple Cinnamon Greek Yogurt (Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe's ©2022) Featuring an apple and cinnamon yogurt base with bits of fresh apple chunks, this seasonal yogurt celebrates two of fall's most revered flavors. The yogurt is on the sweeter side, making it perfect as a snack or post-dinner dessert, but it can also be enjoyed for breakfast alongside granola, nuts and fresh fruit. Per a handful of TJ's shoppers on Reddit , the Honey Crisp Apple Cinnamon Greek Yogurt was introduced to their local stores in early September. Many users raved about the yogurt's taste, which is also heavy on cinnamon. "Just tried this and YUM," wrote user u/btrd_toast . "Thumbs up from me… It is sweet but not too sweet for me. Similar level to the guava passionfruit and apricot mango flavors of this yogurt style, which I'm also a fan of."

02 Pumpkin Gnocchi Pumpkin Gnocchi (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) This new variation of gnocchi is a pillowy delicacy made with potato and pumpkin. The gnocchi tastes great on its own, coated in your favorite store-bought pasta sauce or a homemade rendition, like this brown butter and sage cream sauce shared on Reddit . It can also be used as a topping on salads alongside pancetta and crumbled feta. TJ's is also introducing another pumpkin-flavored pasta — the Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli. The filling for each ravioli is made with roasted and pureed sweet pumpkin that's then blended with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. And according to the grocery chain , the ravioli tastes great with their Autumnal Harvest Pasta Sauce or with melted & browned butter or extra virgin olive oil.

03 Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies (Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe's ©2022) TJ's fan-favorite rendition of Oreos is taking the original Pumpkin Joe-Joe's one step further by coating the cookies in a sweet pumpkin spice-flavored yogurt that's topped with specks of sea salt. "All-dressed-up Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's are an excellent anytime indulgence and are equally well-suited as a gift for all the pumpkin spice devotees in your life," the chain wrote on their website . "They make a splendidly sweet way to celebrate the season, offered at a splendidly sweet price."

04 Caramel Apple Dipping Kit Caramel Apple Dipping Kit (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) TJ's Caramel Apple Dipping Kit doesn't come with any apples, just the accessories, which includes caramel, peanuts, sprinkles and six sticks. This build-your-own treat is fun to enjoy with family and friends, especially after an apple-picking party or a fall-themed dinner party. When it comes to choosing what kind of apples to use for the kit, the possibilities are endless. A few great options are Gala, Fuji, Granny Smith and Pink Lady apples which are all crisp, juicy and slightly tart.

05 Pumpkin Chipotle Roasting Sauce Pumpkin Chipotle Roasting Sauce (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) This limited-time-only product will encourage you to turn on your dormant (but not forgotten) oven and cook up a variety of baked and slow roasted dishes! Per TJ's , their Pumpkin Chipotle Roasting Sauce flaunts a strong, savory pumpkin flavor with hints of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and clove. There's also apple cider vinegar, which adds a bit of acidity, and sweet molasses along with Chipotle peppers and adobo sauce. Our mouths are already watering after reading the ingredient list! TJ's recommends using this sauce on top of cauliflower or sweet peppers before roasting them in the oven. It can also be used as a marinade for chicken, pork or any other cuts of meat and, even, as a pasta sauce with a splash of cream.

06 Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) Priced at $3.99 for a box of 2 , Trader Joe's Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes are mini Bundt cakes flavored with pumpkin, dates, and brown sugar and coated in a deliciously sticky caramel sauce. Simply pop a cake into the microwave and once warm, top it with a dollop (or two) of vanilla ice cream or fresh whipped cream! "From the soft, moist texture of the Cake to the rich sweetness of the Sticky Toffee sauce and unmistakably autumnal pumpkin, cinnamon, and clove notes throughout, everything about this dessert conjures coziness," TJ's states . "And its price conjures value."

07 Brussel Sprouts and Uncured Bacon Ravioli Brussel Sprouts and Uncured Bacon Ravioli (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) Stuffed with brussels sprouts, uncured bacon, cheese and caramelized onion, TJ's Brussel Sprouts and Uncured Bacon Ravioli is a rich yet simple meal to enjoy for weeknight fall dinners. Per a few Redditors , the pasta is best enjoyed with just butter, salt & pepper or white sauce or TJ's signature Autumnal Pasta Sauce. "This was delicious with olive oil and grated Parmesan," wrote user u/kajacana . "I also added some of the sweet Italian chicken sausage."

08 Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) Two desserts — cheesecake and croissants — come together as one in TJ's all new Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants. Per the grocery chain , the sweet treat is made with a four-inch square of all-butter dough that's topped with a scoop of "impossibly creamy, cheesecake-inspired filling of cream cheese, pastry cream, velvety pumpkin purée, and a warming blend of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and ginger." To prepare the croissants, bake them in a 350-degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes. For an extra touch of sweetness, finish them off with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.

09 Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Baking Mix Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Baking Mix (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) In the same vein as TJ's Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants, the retailer's Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Baking Mix also combines two desserts into one! Each box contains the necessary ingredients to whip up chewy Blondie Bars that are bespeckled with sweet and gooey Cinnamon Roll filling. There's also powdered-sugar icing which compliments the finished baked dessert. According to TJ's official website , "The end result of this cinnamony-sweet baking adventure is a batch of Blondie Bars that's sure to please, morning or night."

Here are the remaining new fall items to keep an eye out for during your next TJ's grocery run:

Spatchcocked Sweet & Savory Chicken

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Cut Stripey Joe

Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Melts

Turkey & Cranberry Recipe Cat Treats

Organic Maple Vinaigrette Dressing

Caramel Apple Mochi

Salted Maple Ice Cream

Apple Caramels

