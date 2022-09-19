The 4 best soups to try from Trader Joe’s right now, according to Reddit

Soup is a widely loved comfort meal, especially as the season transitions to cooler temperatures. There's nothing more satisfying than curling up with a blanket and enjoying a hearty bowl (or two) of fresh, warm soup.

Although soup is both tasty and nutritious, it can be quite tedious to make from scratch. Luckily, Trader Joe's has an assortment of soups to choose from (all you have to do is warm them up!) for easy autumnal meals. Whether you like your soup smooth or chunky, here's four soups that you need to pick up from TJ's right now, per recommendations from loyal shoppers on Reddit.

This list adds to Salon Food's growing library of supermarket guides. If you're mourning the loss of your favorite snacks and treats, check out the 6 items that have been recently discontinued by Trader Joe's.

02 Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque Trader Joe's Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) This fall-themed delicacy is a step above ordinary squash soup. The bisque — which is a thick and creamy type of soup — includes puréed pumpkin, butternut squash, onions, carrots, honey, brown butter and fresh sage leaves seasoned with salt, garlic, black pepper and nutmeg. The final concoction is a sweet and salty meal that celebrates fall's most staple flavors. To elevate TJ's Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque, garnish it with a drizzle of cream, chives, dried herbs or shredded cheese, preferably gouda or gruyere.

03 Organic Creamy Tomato Soup Trader Joe's ﻿Organic Creamy Tomato Soup (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) Another tomato soup option is TJ's Organic Creamy Tomato Soup, which adds a splash of dairy for a creamier and slightly sweeter base. Per Reddit user u/-Odi-Et-Amo-, the soup pairs nicely with plain white rice for a complete weeknight meal. "I add a couple of garlic cubes, basil and a little bit of heavy cream and then eat it with bacon grilled cheese on sour dough!" recommended another user, u/Pupperito615. "Soooo good!" If you're craving extra dairy, try enjoying the soup with TJ's Sharp Cheddar Sourdough Cheese Sticks.

04 Organic Tomato & Roasted Pepper Soup Trader Joe's ﻿Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup (Photo courtesy of Joseph Neese) TJ's Organic Tomato & Roasted Pepper Soup touts a subtle smoky flavor, which comes from the blended roasted red bell peppers. It tastes great with a dollop of sour cream, shredded cheese or crème fraiche or a side of Chimichurri rice.

"This product is a staple for me! I love anything that goes into the pantry, aka can sit for a while as I forget it exists," "This product is a staple for me! I love anything that goes into the pantry, aka can sit for a while as I forget it exists," wrote user u/mrs_traderjoes . "There is definitely a little hint of red pepper, but it's a tomato based soup. The sodium doesn't blow my skirt up, but I can eat half a carton as a meal and be content! I always switch off between this one and the original tomato soup carton."

