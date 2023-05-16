In anticipation of the spring and summer seasons, Salon Food shared a slew of budget friendly recipes from Food Network alums Giada De Laurentiis and Ina Garten. Now, we're focusing our attention on Martha Stewart, who also has a ton of budget recipes ready to share! After all, Martha is dubbed the "Queen of Domestic Arts," which makes her nothing but an expert on affordable, easy-to-prepare meals.

Whether you're looking for simple weeknight meals, fun BBQ sides or tasty sweet treats, Martha has got it all. The recipes below feature a short list of ingredients that don't forgo quality, taste or feasibility.

From Martha's simple coleslaw to her eggplant and roasted-pepper pasta, here are five budget friendly recipes to enjoy this season. Enjoy!

01 Simple Coleslaw No summer BBQ party is complete without a heaping bowl of coleslaw. Martha's recipe for a simple coleslaw can be enjoyed as a stand-alone salad or alongside burgers, grilled chicken and pulled pork sandwiches. All you need is shredded cabbage, carrots, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, white-wine vinegar, salt and ground pepper. So simple!

02 Creamless Creamy Corn Soup Who said soup can only be enjoyed in the winter? And who said soup can only be enjoyed hot? Martha argues that chilled soup — namely her silky-smooth Creamless Creamy Corn Soup — is a summer staple because it's refreshing and oh-so satisfying. The recipe calls for unsealed butter, a Vidalia onion, salt, unbleached all-purpose flour, ground turmeric, corn kernels, chicken or vegetable broth and cayenne pepper (which adds a touch of heat).

03 Eggplant and Roasted-Pepper Pasta Smoky roasted peppers and garlicky sauteed eggplant are the showstoppers in this easy-to-prepare summer pasta dish. In addition to the eggplant and peppers, you'll need extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, salt, ground pepper, fresh oregano, red-wine vinegar, parsley, mozzarella and your favorite brand of curly pasta. Serve this dish hot, warm or at room temperature.

04 Very Berry Ice Pops Nothing screams summer like a colorful popsicle! Martha's multicolored Very Berry Ice Pops are the perfect treat to enjoy by the poolside during a hot, humid summer outing. The recipe takes only 30 minutes to make (before freezing) and requires a pound of blackberries, a pound of raspberries, sugar and heavy cream.