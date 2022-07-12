Martha Stewart’s shrimp fajitas are the spicy-sweet upgrade your weeknight dinner plans deserve

It's officially Tuesday, which is arguably the best day of the week if homemade tacos are involved. If you want a drink to go with dinner, consider a perfectly balanced margarita — and don't be afraid to inject a little flavor into your plans. Instead of the usual salt, reach for Tajín Clásico to line the rim. As Salon's Erin Keane notes, this substitute "highlights the citrus of the drink while adding just a hint of warmth."

If you're seeking some inspiration for your plate, Martha Stewart is also here to help you unleash your creativity in the kitchen. The top chef just resurfaced her summery, tropical recipe for spicy shrimp fajitas with grilled pineapple pico de gallo. Whether your journey is powered by corn or flour tortillas, Martha has you covered with a versatile meal that can be tweaked to the perfect ratio of spicy and sweet.

To get things started, combine a pound of prepared shrimp with chipotle-in-adobo sauce, lime zest, extra-virgin olive oil and Kosher salt. Slice a white onion and half a pineapple, both medium in size, into 1/2-inch rounds. Lightly brush the produce with more EVOO.

Char the onion and pineapple rounds over a grilling pan or the grates of a grill, flipping at least once, then set aside to cool. Now, you know the drill: Grill your tortillas of choice, turning once, until charred.

While soft tortillas are the traditional choice, if you only have crunchy taco shells at home, consider them a way to add texture to your plate. To make sure they're not only warm but also extra crispy, pop them in the oven for a couple of minutes before serving.

Once the onion and pineapple have cooled, create a citrusy pico de gallo by combining them with chopped cilantro and fresh lime juice. Round the charred salsa off with a sprinkle of Kosher salt and a crack of freshly ground black pepper.

Finally, cook the marinated shrimp in a hot cast-iron skillet until pink with two lime halves. After letting them cool, squeeze the lime halves over the shrimp before adding some to your tortillas along with the fruity pico, avocado, cilantro and a dollop (or two) of your favorite crema mexicana or sour cream.

